Adam Silver Sends Clear Message to LeBron James on Retirement Decision: “Want Him to Play as Long as He Wants”

At the 2023 ESPYs, standing on stage after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, he looked into a room full of cameras and delivered a line that stopped the speculation cold. “The real question for me is: can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done,” he said. “Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

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Three years later, at 41 years old and still guiding the LA Lakers through the postseason in his 23rd professional season, LeBron James is proving that day remains firmly in the distance. And now the commissioner of the NBA made his case for why he hopes it stays that way.

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Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio, Adam Silver made his position on the four-time champion’s future as unambiguous as it gets. “I want LeBron to play as long as he absolutely wants to play,” Silver said (start from 37:21). “It’s not just a 41-year-old player in the league with the most points ever and the most in so many different categories, but he’s still playing at an incredibly high level. It’s not like he’s just sort of out there.” Asked directly whether James has communicated any retirement plans, Silver revealed that he hasn’t “talked to him since the season ended,” Silver said. “I mean, I have every indication that he plans to keep playing next season.”

The distinction Silver drew was a pointed one. And it matters in the context of a league that has watched generational talents fade before their time. At All-Star Weekend in February, James himself averaged 22 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds for the season, a production that put him among the game’s most reliable creators regardless of age. Silver acknowledged as much in his praise. “We’ve all watched players in many other sports just kind of hang on at the end,” he told WFAN. “He’s not hanging on. He’s playing at incredibly high levels.”

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A Legacy for LeBron James That Extends Far Beyond the Scorebook

Silver also pushed back on the idea that James’ contributions are fully captured by his statistics, staggering as they are. Asked about the commemorative patches the league has issued to mark his milestone achievements, Silver reflected on the broader weight of what James has meant to the NBA globally. “What he’s done for this league is quite incredible,” Silver said. “In some ways, I think he doesn’t get enough credit, just by playing at such a high level for so many years. The amount of global interest around him.” The commissioner declined to address whether a farewell patch was in the works, noting James hadn’t raised the subject.

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Imago Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The future of the league’s oldest player has been one of the season’s many talking points. Media speculation has led many to wonder whether he would return for a remarkable 24th season. However, the man who knows the four-time champion’s contract situation better than almost anyone in the media shifted his position, and this time it landed on the side of a deal getting done.

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ESPN senior NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, who has covered LeBron James since his teenage years in Akron and has been the most consistent voice tracking the uncertainty around his Lakers future, weighed in with his latest read on where things stand between him and the franchise. “I don’t know what the number is, but there’s a number LeBron will be able to get more than anywhere, and he doesn’t want to leave LA anyway,” Windhorst said. “My belief is they will come to terms, but there could be some hurt feelings between now and that agreement.”

Windhorst did not predict a clean resolution. He predicted a resolution with friction, one where negotiations will produce a deal that leaves marks along the way. LeBron is finishing a season in which he earned $52.6 million, a figure the Lakers cannot sustain heading into an offseason where the new face of the franchise, Luka Doncic, is owed $49.8 million and Austin Reaves is expected to command north of $40 million annually on his next contract.

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The mathematics of those three salaries coexisting doesn’t work. And that is why Windhorst spent most of the 2025-26 season reporting that the Lakers would ask James to take a pay cut, and it could potentially be a significant one. At one point, Windhorst put the probability of a Lakers return at roughly 33 percent, with retirement and a Cleveland homecoming as the other scenarios in play.

James himself, when asked about retirement at All-Star Weekend earlier this year, offered four words that captured his entire approach: “When I know, you guys will know.” For now, with the Lakers in the postseason and Silver making clear the league’s door is open for as long as James chooses to walk through it, that answer is the only one that matters.