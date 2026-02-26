Adam Silver to Take Extreme Measures Over Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Suspicion After Punishing the Pacers

The NBA’s latest problem has gone beyond rhetoric. It’s given the league office untold trust issues. It’s biggest instigator would likely be the Utah Jazz. They’ve sidelined Lauri Markkanen when he’s healthy so often, that now that he’s (reportedly) injured, the league still can’t believe it. Following a string of massive fines aimed at curbing blatant tanking, the NBA has taken the unprecedented step to verify the legitimacy of an injury to the Jazz star.

The move comes when the Jazz is sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference despite the depth they have on the roster. They announced that Markkanen sustained a knock in practice that could potentially sideline him for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. They’re waiting on MRIs to confirm an official diagnosis.

The NBA allegedly can’t take their word for it. As per Tony Jones of The Athletic, “the league is sending independent doctors to verify” whether or not the injury the Finnish star sustained is legitimate.

The league’s skepticism is rooted in a recent pattern of dubious roster management that already cost the Jazz organization a staggering $500,000 fine earlier this month. In that instance, the NBA determined the Jazz intentionally benched Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. during the fourth quarters of winnable games against Orlando and Miami.

Fans invited that move. Especially since Jazz head coach, Will Hardy’s statements apparently confirmed he purposely tried to lose games. A supposedly healthy Markkanen was also ruled out one game to “rest” but fans’ protests and an alleged intervention by the commissioner’s office changed the injury report in 45 minutes.

However, the league’s microscope into Jazz seemingly got a knock when Jackson subsequently underwent season-ending knee surgery. The league is reportedly “not pleased” with the timing of Markkanen’s latest practice injury.

According toJones, the independent medical review is an effort to ensure that the Lauri’s absence is a medical necessity rather than a tactical maneuver to protect a top-eight protected draft pick.

Is Adam Silver declaring war on tanking teams?

This might be a radical move that could alienate the league office from the teams. But fans have been demanding the radical to curb blatant self-sabotage at their financial cost.

The tension in Utah reflects a broader league-wide crisis. During the 2026 All-Star Weekend, the NBA Commissioner was vocal about his disdain for the “race to the bottom,” stating that tanking behavior this season has been “worse than we’ve seen in recent memory.”

To combat this, the league has already levied fines on teams like the Jazz as well as a $100,000 fine against the Indiana Pacers for resting Pascal Siakam in a game. In that situation, an independent physician ruled he was fit to play. So you can see why the league is even more skeptical about Markkanen’s injuries.

But teams are willing to cough up fines in a system that rewards draft position over winning. Utah currently owes its first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but only if it falls outside the top eight. By “playing the game” and sliding further down the standings, the Jazz aim to retain a future asset in a 2026 draft class.

That’s why the fines were as a warning shot ahead of a proposed 2026-27 rule overhaul. Silver laid out some drastic measures at the All-Star Weekend that could include freezing lottery odds at the trade deadline and banning teams from top-four picks in consecutive years.

Directly verifying injuries is a byproduct of the league’s future crackdown. It would be interesting to see Silver’s move after the league-appointed doctors give their verdict on Lauri Markkanen.