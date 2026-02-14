Adam Silver Under Fire as NBA All-Star Weekend Draws Just 900 Fans

The NBA’s All-Star Weekend is supposed to be the highlight of the regular season. A weekend filled with celebrations and highlights, as well as the youngest and brightest talent, all gathered together. However, during this year’s Rising Stars Challenge at the Intuit Dome, something unusual happened, and Commissioner Adam Silver might need to step in.

According to fan reports circulating on social media, the Intuit Dome, which has a capacity of 18,000, was roughly 95% vacant, meaning only about 900 fans attended the three-game Rising Stars Challenge mini-tournament. This is backed up even further by pictures within the venue, which makes things even worse.

From various angles, entire lower bowl sections were completely empty, and the arena even seemed to have the audience lighting dimmed in certain areas in an attempt to mask the lack of crowd presence at the event. This is especially concerning, especially considering how Silver and the league have been trying to revive All-Star weekend from the lull it has fallen into over the last few years.

The 2023 edition of the All-Star game drew just 4.6 million viewers, the lowest in the history of the event, and many spoke up about the lack of competitiveness and edge in the game, with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown calling it a “glorified warm-up.”

Now, three years later, it doesn’t seem like things are getting better. The Rising Stars Challenge, meant as a showcase for the best rookies and sophomores in the league has long-been a trailer for the main All-Star festivities, and features some of the most competitive play of the entire weekend.

However, with this poor turnout raising more questions about fan interest in All-Star weekend, Silver has to deal with the quickly worsening optics of a nearly empty arena during one of the premier events of the season.

Fans Sound Off as Empty Seats Spark Debate Against Adam Silver’s All-Star Weekend

Social media quickly erupted when pictures and videos from inside Intuit Dome began circulating, with most seats empty. Many fans saw the low turnout as a troubling sign for the league, especially during one of the most heavily marketed weekends of the season.

Imago Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“I remember the day when Kyrie and Brandon Knight were lighting it up.”

Fans like this one took a nostalgic route, remembering days when the Rising Stars game had star-level young players like Kyrie Irving to generate buzz, pointing out that what once felt like a must-watch lacks excitement and star power.

Others looked over at pricing instead of interest, focusing on the real costs of a marquee event.

“Ticket prices killed it. Nosebleeds were going for $1k+ on resale because it’s All-Star weekend in LA. Who’s paying that to watch rookies jog up and down the court in a half effort tournament? Make it affordable again and the seats fill up overnight.”

This fan’s argument centered on accessibility. With All-Star weekend taking place in Los Angeles, prices obviously skyrocketed, pricing out fans who might otherwise attend a developmental showcase.

Some segments of reactions drew direct comparison to another basketball league.

“Way more people at the WNBA Unrivaled 1v1 tournament than the Rising Stars game with actual NBA players during All Star weekend. Wild times.”

Unrivaled, a 3v3 women’s league which features multiple WNBA stars, hosted a 1-on-1 tournament, drawing massive crowds, an uncomfortable narrative for Adam Silver to deal with.

Some observers focused more on the logistical concerns instead of direct criticism.

“The issue it’s 6pm in LA people still in traffic.”

Given Inglewood’s well-known congestion issues, some viewers argued that the timing of the event might have contributed to the sparse crowd in addition to the lack of interest.

Many, however, pointed their frustration right at the man at the helm of the event.

“Adam Silver is the worst commissioner in sports history. He has to go.”

That extreme reaction is reflective of the broader frustration fans feel about the current state of All-Star weekend, especially as concerns about engagement and competitiveness continue to surface.