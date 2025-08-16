Adam Silver Wants Jeanie Buss Out as Lakers Governor Faces Mark Cuban Fate After $10B Deal, Claims Insider

“Nothing’s really changed except my bank account.” In December 2023, when Mark Cuban sold the majority of his Dallas Mavericks stake to the Adelson family, the billionaire made it clear that he would continue controlling the basketball operations. Yet, just seven months later, in June 2024, Cuban was no longer the one making the final decisions for the franchise. Despite holding a larger stake than the NBA wants a controlling owner to have, the power shifted to Patrick Dumont. Now, a similar power struggle seems to be looming in Los Angeles, with Jeanie Buss at the center of it all.

The Lakers’ $10 billion sale to billionaire Mark Walter put Buss in a precarious spot. She was able to save her governor title but not majority control. And insiders whisper, Adam Silver’s office does not see these half-in, half-out deals in a good light.

Chris Mannix addressed that tension on a recent appearance at The Greg Hill Show: “The NBA wants the person with the most financial stake to have the biggest voice”. He said, “I mean, we saw it sort of with Mark Cuban, where he thought he was going to sell the team and maintain his position as head of basketball operations,” which frames the Lakers’ situation through a clear precedent.

Silver’s rules are crystal clear: governors need at least 15% ownership. Buss barely meets that, but Cuban’s 27% stake didn’t save him because after selling the Mavs, he became an ‘alternate governor. The league enforces this strictly. Just ask Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck. He sold Boston for $6.1 billion, expecting to stay until 2028. But got ousted early when his stake dipped under the threshold.

Silver was not joking when he said, “It is very important to us that individuals are in a position to control our teams, be responsible to the fans, be responsible to their partners, and to the players.” That philosophy explains why the NBA has enforced changes after other big sales. Past situations with Mark Cuban and the moves in Boston show the office will act when the practical control does not match the paperwork.

For Jeanie Buss, the practical implication is clear and immediate. If the league determines operational control rests with the majority owner, then the governor’s title and decision-making power could move away from her. And that prospect matters to the Lakers’ stability and to how the franchise is run. The comparison to owners who sold large stakes and then saw their roles shrink provides a pattern rather than an isolated concern. And the coming weeks of league review and internal talks will probably decide whether this particular family era continues or yields to a new model.

Jeanie Buss next after Wyc’s shocking exit?

The Boston sale set a recent, visible template when Shams Charania reported the deal and the immediate governance shift. His wordings made the change unmistakable when he wrote, “Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm, sources tell me and @ramonashelburne. Plan had been for Grousbeck to remain through 2028. Chisholm assumes governor title, and the transfer will be finalized soon.” This shows the league can enforce swift role changes after approval. And that Boston situation is now a reference point for what could happen in Los Angeles.

via Imago Credit: IMAGN IMAGES

Adam Himmelsbach’s follow-up reporting added detail about transitional titles and timelines. He noted, “According to a league source, Bill Chisholm will become lead governor when his purchase of the Celtics is soon finalized, but Wyc Grousbeck will remain as alternate governor and CEO through 2028”. And that nuance matters. Because it shows the league can carve out roles for outgoing owners while moving governance formally to the new holder. Lakers observers are watching whether a similar split will be proposed for Jeanie Buss. Or whether the governor title will pass more directly to the new majority owner.

Fan and insider reactions pushed the narrative even further when social posts linked the Celtics’ decision to Los Angeles. And suggested impatience with the status quo. Some online replies were blunt with predictions like “Jeanie next.” And pleas to the new owner, such as “Mark Walter pay attention…”. This reflects a segment of the fanbase eager for a leadership reset. Those voices matter because public sentiment often shapes boardroom conversations.

So, keep an eye on how the league frames its next steps. And on whether Buss stays in a prominent operational role or transitions to a different title under the new ownership structure.