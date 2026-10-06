Adam Silver’s EuroLeague Plans Rejected as NBA’s “Colonialist” Mindset Gets Slammed

The NBA’s push to strike a deal with EuroLeague hit a major roadblock Tuesday, with the competition’s shareholder clubs rejecting the NBA’s initial proposal while leaving the door open for further negotiations. According to reports, virtually all of the shareholder teams opposed the offer in its current form, with some reportedly describing the terms as “unacceptable” and “colonialist.”

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The decision came during a EuroLeague owners’ meeting in Cernobbio, Italy, where representatives of the competition’s 13 permanent shareholder clubs gathered to discuss the NBA’s proposal and the future structure of European basketball. Reuters reported that the clubs rejected the current offer but did not completely shut down the possibility of further discussions.

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What the NBA Reportedly Demanded From EuroLeague

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the NBA’s proposal required EuroLeague to maintain its current 13-club shareholder structure and put its plans for expansion on hold. The proposal reportedly called for a pause on the planned expansion from 20 to 24 teams, while also requiring EuroLeague to stop its transition toward a permanent franchise model.

The 13 shareholder clubs include Real Madrid, Barcelona, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, Anadolu Efes, Bayern Munich, Maccabi Tel Aviv, ASVEL, Baskonia, Zalgiris, Olimpia Milano and CSKA Moscow, which remains suspended from competition.

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The proposal was rejected, but the response was not necessarily the end of negotiations. Several clubs reportedly believe there is still room for an agreement if the NBA comes back with significantly improved terms. BasketNews reported that some teams were prepared to continue discussions despite rejecting the initial offer. BasketNews report on the EuroLeague meeting

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The disagreement also puts EuroLeague’s own plans under greater scrutiny. The competition had been working on a 10-year strategic plan that included expanding from 20 to 24 teams. Reuters reported that the shareholder clubs did not formally approve that expansion plan during the latest meeting.

Reports from Italy suggested the expansion project was instead put on hold as the two sides continued discussions. That does not necessarily mean the plan has been abandoned, but it gives EuroLeague and the NBA more time to determine whether their interests can be aligned.

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For the NBA, the broader goal is to establish a stronger presence in European basketball. The league has been developing NBA Europe as a separate competition, while EuroLeague already has an established structure, shareholder clubs and a long-running European competition.

The NBA is continuing to prepare for NBA Europe, which is being targeted for the 2027-28 season. The proposed competition is expected to have 16 teams, including 12 permanent franchises and four additional places determined through qualification.

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That creates an important decision for both sides. A partnership could allow the NBA to work with an existing European basketball ecosystem rather than starting from scratch. At the same time, EuroLeague would have to decide how much control and influence it is willing to give the NBA over its competition and long-term business structure.

FIBA Europe president Jorge Garbajosa has previously said the discussions are primarily between the NBA and EuroLeague, although FIBA has offered to assist if both sides want its involvement.

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For now, the NBA’s first proposal has failed to secure the approval of EuroLeague’s shareholder clubs. However, the door to further negotiations remains open.

The next proposal could be important for the future of European basketball. If the NBA and EuroLeague can find common ground, the two sides could eventually work together. If not, both organizations have indicated that they are prepared to continue with their own plans.