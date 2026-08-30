Adam Silver’s NBA Expansion Push Faces Collapse Without a New Team, Insider Says

The NBA’s multi-billion-dollar expansion push is entering a critical stretch, yet the finish line seems farther. Latest developments suggest that adding two more teams remains far from guaranteed. Ahead of a high-stakes Board of Governors meeting scheduled for September, commissioner Adam Silver has maintained a cautious tone, reiterating that while the league hopes to reach a final determination on expansion by the end of 2026, there is no mandate to add new franchises. This comes after governors earlier this year voted to formally explore Las Vegas and Seattle as potential expansion markets.

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Despite formal exploration beginning in March, when team owners voted to assess prospective markets in Las Vegas and Seattle, Silver has openly noted that the league could ultimately exit the entire process without awarding a single team. This will likely be a blow to Seattle, which has been waiting for the Supersonics to return for two decades.

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The tension highlights a complex economic calculation for current franchise owners, especially amid reports of expansion teams being valued in the $7-10 billion range. Recent sales provide context: the Celtics changed hands at a roughly $6.1 billion valuation, while the Lakers saw a control stake valued at about $10 billion before a subsequent agreement pushed that figure to approximately $12.5 billion.

While the influx of staggering expansion fees could yield a massive short-term windfall, diluting existing league equity from 30 to 32 shares requires long-term revenue projections that justify expanding the pie.

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Bidding deadlines and sky-high expansion valuations a hurdle for Adam Silver

In March, the NBA Board of Governors authorized the league to formally explore expansion to Las Vegas and Seattle, engaging strategic advisory firm PJT Partners to vet financial proposals, ownership structures, and arena plans. While Silver aims to conclude the evaluation by late 2026, the league has set astronomical price tags between $7 billion and $10 billion per franchise.

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According to reports from The Athletic‘s Mike Vorkunov, the league and PJT Partners have instructed interested investment groups in Las Vegas and Seattle to submit detailed portfolios outlining cap-table sketches, equity structures, and financial commitments.

Vegas Golden Knights mogul, Bill Foley, Walmart Nancy and Bill Laurie, and a group led by NBA’s legendary executive Jerry Colangelo, have been the reported frontrunners for a Vegas franchise.



Las Vegas bidders face a second deadline in September for deeper financial vetting, with industry insiders anticipating the NBA will select a Sin City owner before formally finalizing a decision for Seattle. That’s probably because Samantha Holloway is the only known bidder seeking to bring an NBA team back to Seattle.

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The financial bar has been set extraordinarily high, driven in part by recent record-setting NBA franchise sales. While the Trail Blazers sold for roughly $4.25 billion, the Lakers recorded a seismic climb from a $10 billion valuation to about $12.5 billion in only 14 months. Sources indicate the NBA is seeking expansion fees ranging from $7 billion to $10 billion, with Las Vegas potentially commanding up to $9 billion.

Meanwhile, in Seattle, Samantha Holloway, owner of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and of the parent company of Climate Pledge Arena, One Roof Sports, stands as the prominent public bidder. The city also provides a ready-made arena and fanbase, while the location of the Vegas team’s home is undecided. Although public bidders in Seattle remain limited, Silver assured that non-public interest in returning to the Pacific Northwest remains strong.

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Currently, the reigning WNBA champs, the Las Vegas Aces, represent basketball in the entertainment capital. While Las Vegas has solidified its status as an international basketball hub through hosting duties for Summer League and early NBA Cup tournaments, Silver cautioned that no votes have been taken.

As September’s Board of Governors assembly approaches, the league must determine whether prospective bids meet its lofty financial thresholds or if the NBA will walk away from expansion altogether.