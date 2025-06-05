Adidas Are “Clearly Not Interested” in Noah Lyles as Anthony Edwards Gets Saved From Latest Controversy

Noah Lyles might be the world’s fastest man, but when it comes to winning friends in the NBA, he’s trailing behind like he’s running in cement Jordans. The six-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist sprinted headfirst into another controversy, this time dragging Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas into the crossfire. But before Lyles could lace up his frustrations, NBA players and pundits pulled a full-court press on him — and Ant-Man didn’t even have to lift a finger.

Let’s start with the scene-stealer: Lyles went on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast and vented about Adidas refusing to offer him a signature shoe deal. His comparison point? None other than Anthony Edwards. “Anthony Edwards has a shoe, and I’m already a six-time world champion,” Lyles said. “I’m prophesying that I’m going to be the Olympic champion. I believe I’ve done enough to prove that my worth is, given a signature shoe or at least having the conversation of it.”

But Adidas seemed to ghost him harder than James Harden in a playoff elimination game. And that’s when Lyles brought up his old beef with the NBA — the infamous “world champions of what?” line from 2023 that had Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard foaming at the mouth like they just watched Ben Simmons pass up another open layup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

You’d think Lyles would’ve learned. But no. He doubled down. Said he was “still frustrated” with Adidas and that NBA stars were getting the royal treatment while track athletes like him get crammed into the middle seat in coach.

Well, NBA folks had time. A lot of time. Channing Frye lit the first match, firing off this scorcher: “Man… stop begging Adidas to sign you. They’re clearly not interested — it’s business, not personal. If they don’t want to give you a shoe deal, maybe they know something. Stop whining.”

Then came Richard Jefferson, and he brought the flamethrower: “Noah has used men’s basketball to generate publicity for himself, and in the process, he’s talked down about people in our sport. You’re mad at Adidas? You’ve publicly taken shots at them. You’re mad that the NBA has banners that say ‘World Champions’? So you criticize us to draw attention?”

RJ wasn’t done. “Sad that you couldn’t dribble a basketball, Sad that you couldn’t handle contact. Sad that you couldn’t play this game — because that seems to be part of this frustration.” And then the dagger: “You chose what you chose. And that’s okay. But don’t tear down others to prop yourself up.”

In short: Stop hating and stay in your lane — literally.

What did Anthony Edwards do meanwhile, as Noah Lyles kept ranting?

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards? He just keeps on winning. Dude is 23 and already has his own signature sneaker, the Adidas Anthony Edwards 1, which is selling faster than a courtside seat at a Lakers playoff game. Ant led the league in three-pointers made (320), averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game, and took the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals. Sure, OKC took them out in five this year, but Ant’s stock is rising faster than Victor Wembanyama’s wingspan during a growth spurt.

via Imago Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Timberwolves president Tim Connelly couldn’t say enough: “We think he’s going to be one of the best players of all time, and we think he’s on that track.” Compare that to Lyles, who, despite being phenomenal at what he does and fresh off winning gold in the 100 meters and bronze in the 200 in Paris, is catching all the smoke.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Cam’ron — yes, Killa Cam — got in on the action. On his It Is What It Is podcast, he roasted Lyles like he was the last guy picked at Rucker Park. “The casual fan is not watching until the Olympics… You’ve got 90 seconds every four years. What are you doing in between that?” He didn’t stop there: “Track and field is not the best sport in America… Y’all not even at the little kids table at Thanksgiving. Y’all are like outside somewhere. You ain’t Simone Biles… You are not that marketable.”

OUCH.

And then Trysta Krick delivered the final buzzer-beater: “Noah Lyles is a Gen Zer that just makes his living popping off on the internet. And yes, he’s fast, and yes, he’s a good athlete, but all he does is yap, and I don’t think that translates into sneakers whatsoever.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even though Lyles has reportedly inked the richest track and field contract since Usain Bolt’s Puma deal — with Adidas allegedly paying him at least $2.3 million a year — it seems the brand still doesn’t see the value in slapping his name on a pair of runners. Meanwhile, Edwards’ kicks are turning into a hot commodity, with sneakerheads praising the design, comfort, and most importantly, his on-court game backing it up.

The NBA champs have spoken. And while Lyles keeps running, Anthony Edwards just keeps winning — on the court, in the sneaker market, and in the court of public opinion.