Adou Thiero to Lakers: Everything You Need to Know About LA’s First Pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Last year, the Lakers had the 55th pick and selected Bronny James in the draft. This year, too, had the 55th pick, and many predicted they would solve their rim protector problem. With little draft capital to play for, the task for President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka was not easy. That’s why the team did not move up in the trade places to the first round, but got creative enough to move around to select the 36th pick—Adou Thiero.

The Lakers were going to have the No. 55 pick in the second round of this year’s draft, which is taking place on Thursday. But they reportedly agreed to send that pick and some cash to the Chicago Bulls in order to acquire the No. 45 pick. In the process, the team gave up $2.5 million to acquire the No. 45 pick. As per the Los Angeles Times’ Brad Turner, this means the Purple and Gold team will be hard-capped at the second apron, at least for now. Not content with being 45th, the team moved again.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

John Calipari’s student, Adou Thiero, is a Laker

The Los Angeles Lakers landed wing Adou Thiero with the 36th pick after a massive trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite reportedly looking to draft a center to help with the lack of rim protection, the team did not acquire a Center in the draft. But drafting the 6-foot-8 Razorbacks star is not all doom and gloom.

AD

As for Adou Thiero, he played three seasons of college basketball at Kentucky (two) and Arkansas (one). He finished this past season with averages of 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. His shooting was 54.5% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 27 games for the Razorbacks. Ultimately, he was a core player whom Coach Cal trusted. That’s why the combination of size and skills makes him a force to be reckoned with on the court.

Kevin O’Connor shared some data to showcase why Lakers fans should be interested in the 21-year-old. “Adou Thiero is an awesome choice for the Lakers. Logged 45 dunks and had six games with 10+ free throws. Elite athlete who lives in the paint. Needs to improve his jumper but has everything else you’d want in an elite role player.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His defensive ability should also be a highlight. He was also strong defensively, using his size, quickness, and physicality to protect the rim while also forcing several turnovers, ranking second on Arkansas in steals. While his season was hampered by a hyper-extended knee injury, Thiero still put together a solid season in his final year at the college level.

Coach Cal gives his blessing as his student begins life in Los Angeles

It’s not only one family member of Adou Thiero who had the privilege to learn under Calipari’s mentorship. His father, Almamy, played at Memphis under Calipari for three seasons (2002-05). That connection was enough for Calipari to take a chance on a still-growing Thiero, which ended up paying off. Once a three-star high school recruit, he will now start his journey in the NBA that too with the historic Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m so proud of how far Adou has come from a 5’11 9th grader to becoming an NBA player,” Calipari wrote on social media. “Incredible journey. Forget what round he is drafted in he is a player they will look at and go ‘how did he get drafted there that was a steal’ We have had guys go in the second round or even undrafted that go on to have a great NBA career! He has what it takes mentally and physically to succeed in the NBA. Go do it Adou!”

With Coach Cal’s sign of approval, any drafting rating for the wing player goes up instantly. With improvement on the three-point shooting, this could actually become a sleeper pick. Only time will tell if giving up draft capital for the move was the right one from Rob Pelinka.