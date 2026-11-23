Caleb Wilson was quickly making a name for himself in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls rookie emerged as one of the most promising young players in the league. He put up impressive numbers early in his debut season and built a case as an early contender in the Rookie of the Year conversation. But just as he was beginning to establish himself, an injury interrupted his promising start.

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Wilson fractured his right hand during Chicago’s November 11 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. It was an especially frustrating setback for the 20-year-old, marking the third time in just nine months that he had suffered a hand injury. Speaking to reporters for the first time since undergoing surgery, Wilson doesn’t appear concerned about the long-term implications of his injuries.

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“It’s difficult, but it’s not long-term. I’ll play again in a couple of weeks, so I’m not really worried about it,” Wilson shared in an interview with The Athletic writer John Lorenzi.

Despite the latest setback, the rookie sounded far from discouraged. Wilson expects to return relatively soon. He is already looking at the time away from the court as an opportunity to improve.

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The latest injury happened during the third quarter of Chicago’s 124-119 loss to San Antonio. Wilson was attempting to knock the ball away from Victor Wembanyama when he injured his right hand. He underwent successful surgery the following day, with the Bulls announcing that he would be reevaluated in three weeks.

“Looked at my hand and it was bent the wrong way,” Wilson recalled the moment he realized something was wrong. “So I knew something was up.”

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The setback is particularly unfortunate because Wilson dealt with two separate hand injuries during his final season at North Carolina. In February, he fractured his left hand during a game against Miami. Less than a month later, he broke his right thumb during a practice while attempting a dunk.

Those injuries ultimately prevented him from playing in the ACC and NCAA tournaments. Now, another fracture has forced him to watch from the sidelines during his first NBA season.

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Still, Wilson does not believe the injuries point to an underlying problem. He described the situation as bad luck and said he remains confident in his overall health.

“It’s just bad luck,” Wilson explained. “I’m pretty healthy. I do what I’m supposed to do. I drink my milk. So sometimes you just have a bad go at things.”

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When asked whether his recovery could be closer to two weeks, the rookie avoided committing to a specific date.

“I don’t have an expectation of a timeline. I just expect to be playing.”

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The rookie also acknowledged how difficult it has been to miss games, particularly after finally reaching the NBA. However, he is determined to use the recovery period to get stronger, improve his conditioning, and study the game from a different perspective.

Chicago has good reason to be eager for Wilson’s return. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft made an immediate impact, starting each of his first 10 games. In that period, he averaged 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per contest. He also recorded 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range.

Those numbers placed him among the most productive rookies early in the season. His scoring average, in particular, showed how quickly he had adjusted to the professional level. This gives Chicago a promising young forward who could contribute on both ends of the floor.

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Wilson’s college resume had already offered a glimpse of his potential. Before entering the NBA, he averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds for North Carolina, setting school freshman records with 17 games of at least 20 points and scoring in double figures in each of his first 24 appearances.

The Bulls selected him fourth overall because of the combination of size, athleticism, and offensive potential he brings to the floor. His early NBA production has only strengthened the belief that he can become a major part of the franchise’s future.

For now, Chicago will have to be patient. Wilson’s optimism is encouraging, but his return will ultimately depend on how his hand heals and when he is cleared to play. With another promising season interrupted by an injury, the priority is making sure the rookie returns fully healthy rather than rushing him back to the court.