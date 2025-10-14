After First Rejection From Mariah, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Mother Decided the Fate of His Relationship

Despite doubts about his future, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the Milwaukee Bucks’ second-greatest star after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Besides his two MVPs and the 2021 title seals his legacy as one of the league’s best. But do you know what makes the Greek Freak even more special to his fans? The love he has for his family. Guided by faith and daily prayers with his mother, he stays humble through the chaos of fame. But how was it with Mariah, his wife?

Traveling back to Greece whenever there’s a chance to make the most of every minute he gets, Giannis Antetokounmpo keeps his lady and kids at every step. Yet, this ‘family guy’ once faced rejection from the love of his life, his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

Antetokounmpo first crossed paths with his wife in Las Vegas during her time with the NBA, instantly captivated by her warmth and positivity that echoed his mother’s spirit. “I was shy, so I sent a friend to talk to her, but she turned me down in 2015,” he laughed, recalling her initial rejection in a recent conversation with Greek City Times. However, persistence eventually turned into a reward, and by 2016, their bond had grown into a romance.

“My mom and dad loved her. If my mom had said no, I’d have shown her the door,” he joked. Giannis further added, “Mariah is the love of my life. Without her, I wouldn’t be who I am today.” The couple, parents of four, may be open to having a fifth child, he hinted. Their children attend a Greek school, but Mariah’s own efforts to learn the language stalled after her teacher left in 2017.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Mariah Riddlesprigger love story

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger’s love story began in 2016, with the earliest public glimpse of them sharing a New Year’s kiss. Their bond quickly grew within a few years, and by February 2020, they welcomed their first son, Liam Charles. Mariah balanced motherhood with launching her positivity-focused clothing brand in May 2021, creating loungewear that embraced comfort and spread uplifting messages during challenging times.

It was a happening year for the family. In July 2021, Giannis led the Milwaukee Bucks to a historic NBA Championship, first since 1971, scoring 50 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and blocking five shots in Game 6. Just a month later, the couple welcomed their second son, Maverick Shai, sparking the Milwaukee Diaper Mission that raised 270,000 diapers and $126,000.

By 2022, the Antetokounmpos launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, honoring Giannis’ late father and helping others achieve their dreams. In September 2023, they confirmed their engagement and welcomed their daughter, Eva Brooke. Giannis carried Greece’s flag at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Later that year, they had a private destination wedding in Greece. Family, friends, and teammates joined the celebration.

