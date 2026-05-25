After Fooling Public With Body Double, Stephen Curry Finally Reveals Surprising Truth a Decade Later

A few years ago, a Stephen Curry look-alike went viral after fooling fans at an airport in the Philippines. But according to a new ABC documentary, the real surprise is that Curry himself has quietly used a professional body double for more than a decade.

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The revelation has stunned fans online after the Warriors superstar openly admitted that many shots viewers assumed were him in commercials, productions, and promotional shoots were actually somebody else entirely.

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The man behind the illusion is Court Bivins, a longtime stand-in who has worked alongside Curry on sets for roughly ten years. Curry explained in the documentary that Bivins regularly handles scenes audiences naturally assume involve the NBA superstar himself, helping productions save time while maintaining the illusion that Curry is constantly on camera.

According to Curry and Bivins, body doubles are commonly used for everything from dangerous scenes to reaction clips, walking shots, over-the-shoulder angles, and hand closeups.

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The documentary emphasized that elite stand-ins do far more than simply occupy space on set. Their entire job is to replicate the celebrity’s movement, posture, and physical habits closely enough that audiences never notice the difference.

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Curry revealed that he and Bivins have built a decade-long friendship while working together across countless productions. The two even keep side-by-side photos from different shoots, something Curry laughed about during the documentary. “It’s the funniest,” Curry said, adding that Bivins has made “some wild attempts” to copy his hairstyles over the years.

The detail that truly sent social media into overdrive, however, was the physical contrast between the two men. Curry’s longtime stand-in is completely bald.

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Why Celebrity Body Doubles Fool Audiences So Easily

One of the biggest takeaways from the ABC documentary was how detailed body doubling actually is at the professional level.

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The stand-ins interviewed explained that they spend years studying the celebrities they work for, down to facial expressions, posture, hand movements, walking style, and speech patterns.

The goal is not simply to look similar. It is to create such a seamless illusion that audiences never stop to question what they are seeing on screen.

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Imago via: Bunkered

Curry did not seem particularly concerned about the viral reaction surrounding the revelation. In the documentary, he explained that using stand-ins was never meant to be some hidden secret. Instead, he described it as a normal part of the entertainment industry that most viewers simply never think about.

Curry said he met Bivins roughly 10 years ago and immediately connected with him. The partnership has since lasted through multiple NBA championships, MVP campaigns, and countless commercial productions where viewers unknowingly watched Bivins stand in for one of basketball’s biggest stars.

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Now 38 years old, Curry is still one of the NBA’s defining stars after another season averaging 26.6 points per game for Golden State. The four-time champion has already changed basketball forever through his shooting and style of play. But according to the ABC documentary, he has also quietly mastered another craft away from the court: making audiences believe they were watching Stephen Curry, even when they actually were not.