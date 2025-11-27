After Jimmy Butler’s Outburst, Stephen Curry Injury Update Mounts Pressure on Warriors Front Office

The Golden State Warriors’ basketball has been a slugfest in November. Well, things could get a lot worse. Stephen Curry suffered a quad injury in the fourth quarter against the Rockets. As he limped off the court, the Dub Nation fell into duress. Jimmy Butler is not happy with the team’s efforts either. The Warriors’ front office is also under scrutiny following a slow offseason. Amid all this, will Curry, their most reliable contributor, be out for some time? Shams Charania’s answer won’t please them.

“The Golden State Warriors anticipate Stephen Curry will miss around a week or a little more with a quad contusion suffered Wednesday night… He’s believed to have avoided any serious issue. Return will depend on how quad responds to treatment,” the NBA insider revealed. That has immense repercussions for the Warriors.

Steve Kerr spoke about it to a degree. “It obviously changes everything-our rotations, how we’re playing, who we’re playing through,” said the Warriors head coach. A silver lining is that Curry has avoided any serious injury. That would have proven to be catastrophic for the Warriors, who sit at 10-10 and the 8 seed in the Western Conference.

However, it also raises a bigger question. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green were livid with the team’s efforts. Butler called it “sad,” calling for teammates to step up. Nobody on the Warriors has averaged over 15 points, not named Curry or Butler. So does the front office need to make a move approaching the trade deadline?

The Warriors have a veteran nucleus surrounded by rising talents. But they are expected to compete for the championship. Their young core is immensely skilled, but they lack consistency. With the West being as intense as it is, the Warriors need a team that supports Curry when he is struggling, like against the Rockets.

The young players, like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, could be used to maneuver a move. But it’s also a time to take Butler’s candid criticism as a challenge to find their groove.

Can the Warriors stand up to the test without Stephen Curry?

Imagining Stephen Curry is out for the next 10 days, the Warriors don’t have to adjust long-term. But the team has reached a point where the demands have increased. Jimmy Butler has asked for some order. He wants players to listen to Steve Kerr and the coaches and find momentum. Until now, with “the ultimate bailout” in Stephen Curry available, the Warriors have always felt at ease. But the walls have closed in now. And it’s make or break for several of the Warriors’ cast aside from their veteran stars.

Brandin Podziemski has been an efficient scorer over the past five games. The 22-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Looking at the Warriors’ offense, it is starved for another scorer, meaning Podziemski’s volume has to significantly increase. They are also without Jonathan Kuminga, so Podziemski must assist Jimmy Butler in the offense.

Another person with those responsibilities is Moses Moody. Steve Kerr has shown great faith in the forward, giving Moody 10 starts. A big scoring night for Moody coincides with the Warriors’ success. In four of their wins, Moody has averaged 17 points on four made threes. In losses, those numbers dip to 8.4 points.

The next week could decide a lot for the future of the franchise. Podziemski and Moody have shown promise of taking the mantle for the franchise. But as Stephen Curry exits and championships remain the expectation, the Warriors might have to make a tough choice to leverage their young players for a major addition. If they can help the Warriors be successful without Curry, that could add some ease to the current panic.