After Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Face Potential Discontent Over Another Player With Latest Offseason Developments

The consequences of trying to work through a ‘tricky part’ have now culminated in difficulties between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors in mutually agreeing to an extension deal, and it isn’t resolving anytime soon. This uncertainty is reportedly not based solely on financial reasons, but Kuminga also feels that his development has been hindered by inconsistent playing time and an undefined role with the Warriors because Coach Kerr has made it clear “the Jimmy (Butler), JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great, and that’s the tricky part here.” Now, instead of solving that issue, the Warriors have acquired a player whose signing could create a similar situation.

According to reports, the Golden State Warriors have signed 25-year-old Taevion Kinsey to a training camp contract. This means that Kinsey will get a chance to compete for a spot on the Warriors’ regular-season roster during training camp. If selected, the small forward will get the chance to play in his first-ever full NBA season, and that might be good, but the Warriors coach now might have a problem finding a place to accommodate all.

Taevion Kinsey had gone undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft. Later, in August 2023, he signed with the Utah Jazz but was waived a month later before he could play even one regular-season game for the team. Fortunately, the Salt Lake City Stars soon signed him, and the player was able to carve out a professional path through the G-League. Kinsey later got a 10-day contract and a two-way contract from the Jazz, but was waived before he could play a regular-season game. The Warriors are also currently rumored to sign Trey Murphy III. Another small forward. Can Kerr find a space? That might turn into another tricky part.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Jake Fischer, the Bay Area franchise has made inquiries since the front office reportedly views Murphy as a more realistic option compared to headline-grabbing stars. During the 2024-25 season, the New Orleans Pelicans star averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He is a career 38 percent shooter from deep and possesses length and defensive instincts that give him two-way versatility. As ‘Last Words on Sports’ reporter Frederick Okocha said, “Slotting him next to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green feels seamless”. But what about Moses Moody?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Taevion Kinsey and Trey Murphy III are small forwards, and this threatens Moses Moody’s position, especially if the team acquires Murphy. After all, unlike the Pelicans star, Moody didn’t perform as well, averaging just 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. As ‘Blue Man Hoop’ reported, Murphy “presents essentially an advanced version of Moody’s skill set”.

AD

The Warriors can only choose either Murphy, Moody, or Kinsey. That is, unless the front office wishes to fall once again into the same dilemma that was created in looking to prioritize either Jimmy Butler or Jonathan Kuminga. Unlike the Butler-Kuminga situation, the Golden State Warriors do not fully possess either of the two players right now. Kinsey’s signing depends on how he fares in the training camp, while the team cannot get to Murphy III before they can deal with the Jonathan Kuminga situation.

Jonathan Kuminga’s Uncertainty Prevents Warriors From Signing Trey Murphy III And Other Prospects

The Golden State Warriors currently have 9 guaranteed contracts locked in for the 2025–26 season. According to the rules stated under Article 29 of teams are generally required to carry 14 or 15 players on their rosters (not including two-way players) The Warriors are stuck on finishing their roster due to reportedly being in a holding pattern with Jonathan Kuminga.

As NBA reporter Kurt Helin highlighted, “Golden State doesn’t know precisely what it has to spend until Kuminga’s contract is on the books”. Once Kuminga and the Warriors agree to terms, the latter will be able to secure the contracts of Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and others expected to sign. As reported by ‘Last Word on Sports’, New Orleans has rebuffed every call made to acquire Trey Murphy III. The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly have no interest in moving Murphy, since he has “become essential to their core”. But there is a catch.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on during warmups before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

According to Peter O’Keefe of ‘Blue Man Hoop’, moving Murphy is the way to go if New Orleans wants to give up some long-term salary to avoid the luxury tax issues and simultaneously add significant draft assets. Therefore, the Warriors’ front office will have its hands full negotiating for Kuminga and also working to get Trey Murphy III.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So if given a choice, who would you choose: Trey Murphy III, Taevion Kinsey, or Moses Moody? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.