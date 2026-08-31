After Jonathan Kuminga Miss, Lakers’ Significant Option for Luka Doncic Emerges With 389-Game Connection

The LA Lakers’ search for frontcourt help has taken an unexpected turn. After missing out on Jonathan Kuminga, the franchise now appears to have taken a different route. It weighs experience and familiarity over another swing at youth, with Luka Doncic’s history becoming a major part of the equation.

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The possibility comes from reporter Khobi Price, who identified Dwight Powell as the Lakers’ “most significant option” among their other targets. The 6’10, 35-year-old center has spent six and a half of his 12 seasons in Dallas alongside Doncic.

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“After the Heat picked up Nick Richards on a veteran’s minimum contract on Thursday, the list of free- agent big men became even shorter and more bleak,” Price wrote for the California Post.

“The most significant option for the Lakers could be Dwight Powell, the 6-10, 35-year-old big man who was teammates with Doncic for 6 ½ seasons in Dallas. Notably, Powell has played the most games as a teammate alongside Doncic (389) among the 98 players Doncic has played alongside in his eight-year NBA career.”

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Powell has played 389 games alongside Luka, the most of any of the 98 players who have shared the court with the Slovenian star, per Price. And the appeal is not simply sentimental. Luka Doncic and Powell spent years developing an understanding of each other’s movements, particularly in pick-and-roll situations. Powell’s experience playing alongside Doncic means he already understands when to screen, when to roll, and how to occupy space when the ball is in the superstar’s hands.

For a Lakers team built around Doncic’s offensive control, that kind of familiarity could have immediate value.

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The Jonathan Kuminga miss makes the search more pressing. LA had pursued the former Warriors forward but ultimately watched him choose the Wolves on a short-term deal. That left the Lakers without the athletic forward they had targeted and pushed the front office toward other ways of completing the roster.

The Lakers already have Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney in their frontcourt. Looney gives the team a player with championship experience and a physical interior profile. Adding Powell would therefore give LA another reliable big who can operate within a defined reserve role.

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Price’s report also illustrated how limited the current market has become and how the Lakers don’t have many resources at their disposal.

“Without (Jonathan) Kuminga, the answer to who’ll be their fifth starter is likely already on the team. Every other starting-caliber or pseudo starting-caliber wing/forward free agent for a team looking to contend in the playoffs has already been signed. Those types of players aren’t easy to trade for, and the Lakers lack the draft capital to credibly make a deal.”

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That said, there is also Kevin Love, as per Insider Ryan Ward, whose potential fit would differ sharply from Powell’s. Love would give the Lakers veteran experience, rebounding, and reliable floor spacing, creating room for Doncic to operate while adding another championship-tested voice to the locker room.

Bruce Brown, per Jake Fischer, would address a different need. The veteran wing could strengthen LA’s perimeter defense, handle multiple roles and contribute without demanding heavy offensive usage. His championship experience with Denver also fits the Lakers’ preference for players who understand postseason pressure.

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These emerging options give Rob Pelinka multiple avenues to complete the roster after missing Kuminga. Powell remains particularly intriguing because his 389 games alongside Luka Doncic provide a familiarity that no new teammate can immediately replicate.

If the Lakers prioritize chemistry around their superstar, that history could prove decisive.