After Kawhi Leonard’s Misery, James Harden Suffers Major Setback With Personal Venture

The Los Angeles Clippers can’t seem to escape the spotlight, and not for the reasons they’d hope. After reports surfaced that Kawhi Leonard was under investigation over a controversial $28 million arrangement to circumvent the salary cap, star guard James Harden is now facing unwanted headlines.

What was meant to be a smart lifestyle investment, a high-end restaurant in the heart of Houston, has turned into a public embarrassment. Once glossy and buzzing, the venture is locked in legal and financial trouble.

“James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant has been shut down after allegedly falling $2.2M behind in rent and payments,” NBACentral reported on X, citing Chron.com. The restaurant, once a hotspot for Houston nightlife and a symbol of Harden’s post-Rockets era footprint in the city, now sits dark with creditors circling.

According to the report, the landlord shut Harden’s Midtown Houston restaurant ‘Thirteen’ after accruing $2.2 million in unpaid rent and related lease costs. A notice taped to the door states: “The door locks to the premises have been changed, and the tenant shall be excluded therefrom due to non-payment of rent.” Management can regain access only after settling the delinquency.

While the venue remains barred physically, it still accepts reservations online, suggesting a disconnect between operability and optics. The location at 1911 Bagby St. opened in early 2021 amid Harden’s trade drama and rebranded in 2024 under chef Siddartha Cadena.

The Harden restaurant fiasco is only the latest in a string of unwelcome headlines since Kawhi Leonard became the face of the franchise. In late 2024, former performance coach Randy Shelton sued the organization, alleging that the Clippers subjected Leonard “to unsafe and illegal treatment” following injuries, and then fired him after he raised concerns about Leonard’s health and safety protocols. Coupled with the latest Kawhi compensation scandal, it reinforces a growing narrative: that beneath the talent and ambition lies a franchise frequently overshadowed by turmoil.

A Problem That Could Shadow the Season

The latest reports of a $28 million “no-show” arrangement with Leonard, allegedly orchestrated through an environmental company tied to owner Steve Ballmer, have plunged the Los Angeles Clippers into an NBA investigation, with potential penalties threatening to derail the organization’s trajectory.

Other teams have shown how damaging off-court controversies can be. The 2021–22 Brooklyn Nets, for example, were derailed by such issues. Kyrie Irving’s refusal to comply with New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate led to suspensions and limited availability, disrupting team chemistry and putting extra pressure on his teammates. James Harden, frustrated by the team’s instability and internal dysfunction, requested a trade before the deadline, citing the disjointed environment as a major factor. Even with their Irving and Kevin Durant available, the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics, highlighting how off-court distractions can directly affect performance and derail championship aspirations.

Now Harden’s business misfire lands alongside these deeper reputational crises, escalating a narrative that transcends basketball. The Clippers aren’t just battling injuries or underperformance: they’re fighting perception. With the media spotlight turned up and scrutiny mounting, internal cracks risk growing more visible.