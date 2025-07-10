After LeBron James, ESPN Set to Face Stephen Curry Blow Amid Amazon’s Major Recruit

Basketball and media? At this point, they’re like peanut butter and jelly—inseparable and always showing up together. And with legends-turned-analysts still lighting up our screens, it’s no surprise the next wave is already forming. With retirement slowly creeping up on LeBron James and Stephen Curry, you’d expect them to lead the next chapter. But plot twist: it’s the family members stealing the spotlight first. While Steph’s still raining threes and Bron’s still defying age, their households are already cooking up media moments of their own—getting those cameras rolling before the sneakers even come off for good.

We’ve gotten pretty used to seeing ex-NBA stars trade dunks for dialogue—just ask Shaq, Chuck, RJ, or Perk. They’ve become mainstays of hoops talk. But ESPN might have to look over its shoulder soon. Amazon Prime’s loading up like they’re building a superteam—not on the court, but behind the desk. They’ve already confirmed names like Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Steve Nash, and the legendary voice of Kevin Harlan. And now? They’ve just added Dell Curry to the roster. Yep, Steph’s pops is stepping into the spotlight, and honestly, this lineup could give even Inside the NBA a serious run for its money.

“EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video is poised to announce the hiring of Dell Curry as an analyst for its growing NBA coverage team, FOS has learned. The hiring of the elder Curry puts Amazon in pole position to recruit one of the NBA’s biggest stars, his son Steph, when he retires,” reported Front Office Sports on X.

This is a developing story…