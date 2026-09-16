After Losing $11.7M Over Anti-Drug Policy Violation, Paul George Addresses New Beginning With Celtics

Paul George did not arrive in Boston with the usual glow of a major acquisition. At 36, he is becoming part of a Celtics culture that saw one of the most important figures in recent history being traded away. He also carries the baggage of two difficult seasons in Philadelphia and losing millions in a suspension drama. So, when PG finally addressed his new beginning, the question was less about replacing Jaylen Brown and more about whether he can make Boston feel like a fresh start.

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“I understand the circumstances. I understand how huge JB was not only for the organization, but here in the city,” George said at his introductory press conference. He made it clear that he understood why Boston fans would struggle with the trade. Rather than taking the reaction ‘personally’, George acknowledged that Brown had an ‘emotional relationship’ with the fans. But for George, it was never about trying to take over or erase anyone’s place, since he aspires to establish his own.

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“But my job here is, you know, kind of come in. It’s a great opportunity for me,” Paul George added.

The word “opportunity” fits after a tumultuous chapter in Philadelphia. George forfeited $11.7 million after receiving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. George said the violation involved an improper medication he took while seeking treatment for a mental health issue, though the NBA did not disclose the substance involved.

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The Celtics are now asking him to turn that tough run into a reset.

The trade itself also represents a major change in the Celtics’ roster construction. JB had been one half of the Celtics’ star partnership with Jayson Tatum. They ultimately helped the organization win the 2024 championship. Moving him created an obvious emotional void. But it also changed the team’s financial and basketball structure.

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Paul George offers Boston a different offensive profile. Rather than carrying the offense as the primary option, George can operate alongside Tatum, attack mismatches, and provide additional perimeter shooting.

Speaking in the press conference, George embraced the role. He said, “I’m here to help JT, and he’s the guy, right? I played alongside another superstar wing, and we coexisted beautifully.”

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That said, Paul George’s age and recent injury history make his availability a major question, particularly after the physical setbacks that disrupted his Philadelphia tenure. Injuries limited George to 78 games across his two seasons with Philadelphia, including knee and adductor issues.

George, however, expressed confidence.

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“The last two years have been rough just with injuries,” he said. “But for myself personally, I feel great again. I feel like I’ve turned that corner of dealing with injuries and now kind of reestablishing myself from a physical standpoint again, and with that I can carry it over to the court.”

That confidence is important because Boston does not need George to recreate his younger self. And the $11.7 million loss is already behind him. So is the frustration of his final years in Philly. Now George has a new jersey, a new role, another opportunity to prove that he still has it in him.