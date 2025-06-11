After Rich Paul, LeBron James Puts NBA Media on Blast as ESPN Hits New Low With Finals

This isn’t your average deep dive into love and life. But let’s be real—doesn’t it feel like effort is going extinct? Everything’s on autopilot: swipe, scroll, repeat. And when that same lazy energy seeps into media? You get stories as dry as toast and half-baked as an abandoned cake. Would you eat that? Didn’t think so. LeBron James wouldn’t either. He’s had enough of the NBA’s stale, reheated narratives. Undercooked stories? Yeah, the King’s not biting.

Steve Nash isn’t buying the debate-show drama. He misses how the old NBA days told stories with music, heart, and Olympic-level flair, just like Bob Costas delivered on NBA on NBC. Now it’s all shouting matches and the spotlight on the biggest stars. Well, that is a bit like the Stephen A. Smith style, bold and unfiltered. However, Nash gets it—it’s cheaper, maybe even easier. But what about parity? What about the real stories buried beneath the noise? Those deserve the mic too.

“Yeah, absolutely,” LeBron James agreed with his co-host on the Mind The Game podcast.

“We all have a story, and there are a lot of stories that can be told on the OKC roster and the Pacers roster,” he noted. “Do the guys who preach our game want to do the homework and take the time to actually tell these stories? It doesn’t seem that way. It’s just: what can I say without truth or knowledge? Or, this is what I want to say—and there’s no accountability behind it.”

Especially the finalists, OKC and Indiana, have stories that must reach the audience. But do media voices really care to tell them? Not really. Instead, they toss out takes without facts or effort. Worse, there’s zero accountability. That’s the real issue LeBron’s calling out. “How they’ve gotten there, why they’re there, the journey it took,” Bron believes these aren’t worth the media’s time anymore. Moreover, one could easily as that the Lakers star is taking a dig at the NBA media, which he clearly is.

Meanwhile, back then, storytelling made the Finals magical. Fans knew the players and felt their journeys. Now, it is all about star labels. If a player lacks buzz, he gets ignored. But every win, every grind matters. “You can’t play the ‘if’ game. That is ridiculous,” LeBron James emphasized. Everyone earns their spot, and every story deserves the spotlight.

Now, LeBron James is done with the myth that small-market teams do not matter. Social media changed everything. For the better or worse? You decide. Now, stars can shine anywhere. Indiana and OKC belong on the big stage. So let’s shift gears. Teach the game. Tell real stories. That is how you build a connection, grow the sport, and inspire fans.

Well, after ESPN’s big viewership fumble in the 2025 NBA Finals, it only seems natural for the veteran of the sport to not just call out the media mogul but also plant the idea of shifting narratives. And to be honest, Bron isn’t the only one digging at them. His agent, Rich Paul, hasn’t left the arena without a word or two either.

Rich Paul hits a jab at ESPN for LeBron James, days before they hit the viewership rock bottom in the Finals

Front Office Sports reported: “Game 2 of the NBA Finals averaged 8.76 million viewers Sunday night on ABC, based on Nielsen numbers reported by Sports Media Watch. It’s the least-watched NBA Finals Game 2 since 2020 (Heat vs. Lakers, 7.54 million), a series played in the bubble at Walt Disney World due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding 2020, it’s the least-watched Game 2 since 2007 (Spurs vs. Cavaliers, 8.55 million).” Yikes! Those numbers… well, that’s something worth being concerned.

Moreover, calling out ESPN has become a recurring theme among players and their inner circles. In fact, LeBron James is far from alone in voicing his frustration. Even his longtime agent and business partner, Rich Paul, recently took a sharp jab at veteran analyst Stephen A. Smith for his ongoing criticism of the Chosen One.

Paul said, “Michael’s never been the underdog in any Finals. Not one time. Michael never had a 24-hour x 365 news cycle. He never had shows built strictly to criticize him. People made millions of dollars criticizing LeBron. That was their entire job…I’m the biggest Michael Jordan fan ever. Love Michael Jordan. I don’t think Michael Jordan would use the term ‘Cherry-picking’, so I’m not here to discredit Michael Jordan.”

Thus, LeBron is not holding back, and neither is his circle. From bold podcast truths to sharp media critiques, he’s flipping the script. He is done with lazy narratives and careless takes. Instead, he demands effort, real storytelling, and most importantly, accountability. And clearly, he’s not the only one. Moreover, with Rich Paul speaking up and ESPN’s viewership tanking, the message is loud and clear—fans crave more than noise. So now is the time to shift focus. Celebrate the journey, teach the game, and give every market a fair shot. That’s how you grow the sport, one story at a time.