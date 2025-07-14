After Shaq’s Warning, Ex-Warriors Star Blasts Media House for Stunning Stephen Curry Decision

Barbershop debates got nothing on NBA all-time rankings. A new list drops, fans clash, timelines explode, and analysts cram greatness into numbers. So many legends flood the game that every new list snubs someone. It stings. It sparks wars. So when Shaquille O’Neal stepped in on Monday to defend Kobe Bryant’s legacy, it felt bigger than basketball. These rankings echo louder than trophies—they challenge loyalty, pride, and the stories we hold sacred, even when Stephen Curry’s on the other side.

Let’s just say, Shaq isn’t alone in this angry outburst. Some rules in basketball should always remain untouched. For example, you never rank Steph over Kobe unless you’re ready for chaos. Because once that happens, there is little to no room for a comeback. You see, in this game, legacy speaks louder than logic.

Former Golden State Warriors point guard Gilbert Arenas has spoken up. Through an Instagram post, he said: “I’m just getting over the hate from your list on Top 75. Now you come here with your bougie-ness early in the morning on a Monday, dropping your Top 100 updated from four years ago. See, I seen something in that criteria that they said was lying. I said, them new COVID Kobe fans and them Curry fans are about to be at war. Boom, bop, boom, boom, boom, bop, bam. Here we go. So, Bleacher Report voters, y’all better have the new Kobe fans. They crazy, man.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arenas clapped back with flair and fire when Bleacher Report dropped their Top 100. He saw through the shiny criteria and called out the chaos. He poked at the bougie tone, dragged the so-called experts, and warned of incoming fan madness. As COVID-era Kobe devotees and Stephen Curry loyalists loaded their ammo, he turned rankings into a battlefield—one bop at a time.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gilbert Arenas (@nochillgil) Expand Post

Shaquille O’Neal rose like it was tip-off at Staples, defending a name stitched into Lakers lore. When Bleacher Report ranked Kobe Bryant at 11 and Stephen Curry at 10, Shaq fired off five words on X that slammed harder than any alley-oop: “Kobe at 11 is criminal.” That post echoed louder than banners, because for Shaq, legacy lives above numbers and always inside greatness.

Comparison could be poison. But since this Kobe-Curry debate is out and loud, let’s understand the simple math. Kobe wore twenty-four like a crown of fire, dropping 33,643 points with a snarl and a fadeaway. Five rings, 18 All-Stars, and defense that suffocated stars. Steph turned the court into a canvas, painting from thirty feet out with 91 percent finesse. Four rings, two MVPs, and endless swagger. But when greatness stares back, it still carries that Mamba glare. Every. Single. Time.

Now the question is: Who is the rightful person to be moved down a few spots to let Kobe in the Top 10? Second greatest shooting guard ever? That crown fits with ease. His legacy stretches far beyond the stat sheet and dances right at the edge of the top 10. Some might whisper it. Others shout it from the rafters. Either way, the case holds weight.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If not Stephen Curry, who should make way for Kobe Bryant?

Michael Jordan and LeBron James sit on basketball’s highest throne. Meanwhile, Kareem’s longevity transformed seasons into decades of dominance. Moreover, Magic passed with flair and ruled the floor like a magician in sneakers. In contrast, Russell rewrote what impact truly means. Similarly, Duncan quietly built a legacy rooted in winning. Additionally, Bird painted greatness in Celtic green. On the other hand, Wilt devoured stat sheets for breakfast. Finally, Steph pulled the game into a new era—one impossible three-pointer at a time. Full stop.

Yet when the top ten debates spark fire, Kobe Bryant waits right at the edge. If anyone slips, it might be Shaquille O’Neal at that bold No. 6. Still, dropping him feels like a crime. That 2000 to 2002 stretch? Three titles. Three Finals MVPs. Pure destruction in the paint. With Kobe as his partner, Shaq built an unstoppable force. So while Bryant deserves a seat, O’Neal still deserves his roses, loud and legendary.

via Imago November 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles in front of Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) during the second quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Greatness has no dress code, but Kobe Bryant wore it like a second skin. From barbershops to X timelines, the debate roars on—full of fire, flair, and fierce loyalty. Whether it is Shaq’s thunder, Arenas’ chaos, or Curry’s revolution, one truth remains. Legacy never fades. And when it knocks, Kobe stands there—calm, cold, clutch—ready to claim the seat he never really left.