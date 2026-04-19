After Steve Kerr, Kristaps Porzingis Casts Doubt Over Warriors Future

When Kristaps Porzingis arrived at his introductory Warriors press conference in February, freshly traded from Atlanta, the message he gave was optimistic and resolute. “I am confident that I will,” he said when asked whether he could return healthy. “I’ll do everything right, and I believe I will.” Now, just 24 hours after Steve Kerr cast doubt on his own coaching future, Porzingis has done the same. And all of a sudden, the Golden State rebuild now appears to be murky from every angle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an exclusive interview with The California Post, Porzingis gave a candid and measured assessment of where he stands heading into the offseason. “That’s a good question,” he said. “I do love my time here, honestly. Not one bad thing I can say about the organization, the team, the teammates. I really love it here, I really do. As I said before, I haven’t had a good year. If I had a good year, I think I’d have a more clear picture of what I want to do. Because I’ve had an up-and-down year like this, this is an offseason in my career that I think I’m just going to take a step back, look at the whole picture, and then see what’s the best direction for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The candor reflected the genuine complexity of his situation. He was limited to just 42 games in 2024-25 with the Celtics, and this season, the mystery illness that dogged him for over a year continued to wage war, as he played in just 17 games for Atlanta before the trade, and appeared in only 15 regular-season games for the Warriors.

Porzingis arrived in the Bay Area via trade after stints with the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. He brought elite length and shot-blocking ability when fully healthy. During the just-concluded regular season with the Warriors, he averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game, as he missed time with injuries (including left Achilles, lower back, and right knee) and illness. His presence in the roster, when fit, allowed Green, a Defensive Player of the Year caliber disruptor, to roam more freely without leaving the paint completely exposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

An Uncertain Summer in the Bay

The timing of Porzingis’ comments added another layer of turbulence to what has shaped up to be a defining offseason for the Warriors franchise. Fans will recall that earlier, head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that his own future was uncertain, saying: “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I still love coaching, but I get it. These jobs all have an expiration date. There is a run that happens, and when the run ends, sometimes it’s time for new blood and new ideas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Kristaps Porzingis, Stephen Curry (via: San Francisco Chronicle)

While Green and Curry both made clear they want coach Kerr back, the most successful coach in the franchise’s history said he would take a week or two before he meets with owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy to reach a “collaborative decision on what’s next.” The New York Times’ Nick Friedell, the Warriors’ primary beat reporter at the network, detailed the internal damage in a profile of Kerr’s turbulent season. “At times, the weight of expectations has shown,” Friedell wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specific comment in that question came in late December 2025. This was days after there was a heated sideline confrontation with Draymond Green during a win over the Orlando Magic that saw Green leave the bench mid-game. Kerr reflected on the incident at a subsequent media session, as he framed the team’s situation with the kind of blunt clarity that defined him. “We are no longer the ’17 Warriors, dominating the league,” he told reporters. “We are a fading dynasty. We know that. Everyone knows that. We know where we are.”

The supporting cast remains expensive but committed. Curry, who has one season and $62.6 million remaining, confirmed he is interested in an extension. Similarly, Green reiterated his desire to stay, holding a $27.6 player option.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two constants of the dynasty have appeared committed, and now, whether Kerr and Porzingis will join them for another chapter is a question that neither man is yet in a position to answer. “I’m just going to take a step back, look at the whole picture,” Porzingis said. For a franchise that already has plenty to figure out, that step back has just added to the uncertainty.