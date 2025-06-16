After Tom Brady, LeBron James Celebrates Major Business Success With 5-Word Message

The off-season is kicking in for a lot of our NBA heroes. While some are back in the gym and the hardwood aiming to get better for the next season, some try to focus on other aspects of their personal life. If you’re LeBron James, there’s way too much going on already. But that isn’t the main focus right now. That focus is on his newest business venture, which is a team in the UIM E1 World Championship. And the efforts seem to be paying off.

The E1 World Championship is a pretty unique one. It’s the world’s first and only all-electric powerboat racing series, sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the global governing body of powerboating. There were two people behind this genius: Rodi Basso, a former Formula One engineer and McLaren Applied business director, and Alejandro Agag, the founder of Formula E and Extreme E.

The list of ownership features a star-studded lineup, to say the least. And there’s no surprise that Bron’s a part of it. He owns “Team AlUla”, which competes against outfits owned by the likes of Tom Brady, Will Smith, Steve Aoki, and even Virat Kohli. It’s not really going well for Bron’s team, to say the least. But the most recent E1 Dubrovnik Grand Prix saw an upturn in fortunes. And that involved Rusty Wyatt, the lead pilot for the team.

The 2022 American Powerboat Championship winner came in clutch for a huge pole in qualifying. As if that wasn’t enough, they even managed their first podium finish in history. We know that LeBron James does most of the talking on the court. But even away from the sacred hardwood, it’s simple communication. Just 5 words: “LET’S GO!!!! Just getting started!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.” This off-court endeavour is just a passion for him, just like basketball.

“For me, I’m a huge fan of sports and I’ve always loved competing,” James said. “There’s nothing like seeing athletes compete at the highest level of their sport. Now with E1, we’re seeing a whole new type of competition on the water where everything is elevated. The skill of the pilots, the technology of the RaceBirds, the sustainability piece of it – it’s pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in water racing and innovating the sport in incredible ways. I’m excited to have our own team this season, and we’re ready to compete on a global scale.”

This is another genius initiative from the King. Already a billionaire, his retirement life is yet to start. What’s more, he is even giving the likes of Brady, Rafael Nadal, and Aoki some outside competition.

Tom Brady’s team might dominate, but LeBron James is coming for the crown

Brady’s team is pretty tight to be fair. They finished 3 races at the top in 2024. That’s out of 5 in the year, by the way. But Aoki and Nadal’s teams have gotten their groove on this season. Regardless, LeBron‘s team is newer, only joining this year. But a pole within the first three races is a good sign, to say the least.

For Bron, it’s about putting 2024 behind. James’ investment is part of a growing trend of athletes and celebrities investing in the international all-electric raceboat championship. Still, there is a long way to go.

“It feels amazing winning the first ever E1 World Championship. I’m so proud of everyone on the team. Ben and Joe, our team principals, lead the way with solving a lot of problems, and our two pilots, Sam and Emma played off each other and their chemistry and the camaraderie of the entire team was on full display. I’m really proud of everybody this season for what we accomplished,” Brady had said.

Now, with James’ team also vying for the spot, two GOATS of American sport have been pitted against each other. How will it end? Rest assured, we will keep you posted.