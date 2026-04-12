“Against League Rules”: Mavericks Owner Reveals Truth About Sam Presti, Brad Stevens Pursuit Rumors

The Dallas Mavericks are actively searching for a new general manager, and big-name rumors have already started to swirl. But while fans speculate about landing elite executives like Sam Presti or Brad Stevens, majority owner Patrick Dumont made it clear that reality is far more complicated due to strict league rules.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the search unfolds, names like Presti and Stevens continue to dominate the rumor mill, even as league insiders believe both executives are unlikely to leave their current organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dumont now faces the critical task of hiring a new GM to lead the Cooper Flagg era. The Mavericks have been linked to top executives like Tim Connelly and Koby Altman, but Dumont has remained careful when addressing any specific names.

“I have to tell you, I can’t talk to any of those people now because it would be tampering,” Dumont told Dallas News reporter Brad Townsend. “That’s against league rules. And I will never do that. So anything that you may have heard is just rumor and chatter. Because I actually can’t talk to anyone until I get permission.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban (left) and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont (right) looks on a press conference at the Dallas Mavericks Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

But when pushed on what characteristics the organization is looking for, Dumont painted a clear picture. “They’re going to set the tone for everything that we do from a basketball perspective,” he replied. “We’re looking for someone who can set the direction of our basketball team, put the right pieces in place to achieve our goals and set the right culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s got to be a culture that will lead us to win championships and someone that can build that culture. The other thing is, communication is key. Having the ability to communicate effectively across the organization, communicate with our fans and lead this basketball organization is going to be crucial.”

Presti stands out as one of the league’s top team builders, having guided the Oklahoma City Thunder from a rebuild to a championship contender, earning Executive of the Year honors in 2025 after a 68-win season. His ability to draft and develop young talent makes him an ideal fit on paper for a Mavericks team centered around Flagg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stevens has built a similar reputation with the Boston Celtics, winning Executive of the Year in 2024 while reshaping the roster into a championship contender. His blend of coaching experience and front-office success aligns closely with what Dumont described.

Is the next Dallas Mavericks GM already at the organization?

Meanwhile, a surprising rumor has caught the attention of Mavericks fans. According to NBA insider Chris Mannix, current head coach Jason Kidd could emerge as a serious internal candidate. With Presti and Stevens unlikely to leave their teams, this could leave Dallas exploring a scenario where Kidd moves into the front office while the team searches for a new head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of what happens, Dumont maintains he is on the hunt for a figurehead who is not afraid to take ownership. The Mavs have all the chips they need to build around Flagg, but he will not make a hasty decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the way to think about it is we’ll do the work. We’ll figure out who’s a great leader. Who can build a great culture. Who has a track record. Who knows how to work with young players and develop them, which is crucial, because if you look at our team right now, we’re going to have a pool of great young talent, led by Cooper Flagg. We have draft picks. We can be active in the free agent market. We have great veterans. It needs to be a great leader and someone who can create the right culture, as I mentioned before,” Dumont concluded.

Dumont’s public stance also reflects how seriously teams treat tampering rules across the league. Violations can lead to heavy fines and even the loss of draft picks, which is why the Mavericks are expected to wait for proper permissions before engaging any top executive. For now, the franchise may have to balance ambition with patience, knowing that if external options remain out of reach, an internal solution like Kidd could quickly move from rumor to reality.