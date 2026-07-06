Agent Rich Paul Draws a Clear Line on What He’s Looking for in LeBron James’ Next Team

The future of the league’s leading scorer is still up for grabs, and it resembles 2010. The media circus that followed LeBron James when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers has followed him once again. However, the question on everyone’s mind is where he will suit up for season No. 24, and the man helping him make the decision gave hints on what is required.

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James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, on the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman gave his take on what the four-time MVP is seeking in a team:

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“We talked about Defensive ratings. On-ball defensive individuals help defence. From individuals looking at how offences is ran and it’s so much that I probably don’t have to do all the things that I do, but I choose to do it because I just think it’s important… I think as you’re really dissecting things and evaluating things, it goes all the way down to, you know, just how what has been the history of someone in this position valuing a possession? That’s gonna matter.”

Imago May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images.

On the first official day of free agency, LeBron James informed the Lakers he intends to return for the 2026-27 season, but will look to play elsewhere, closing the door on eight years in Los Angeles. Paul told Mark Medina: “I don’t think this happens anytime soon,” and added, “I don’t think it’ll be the next few days.”

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The Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites on the prediction markets, sitting at the most likely destination, while Golden State has cooled from its brief market lead after the Anthony Davis trade to the Warriors failed to immediately materialize. Shams Charania reported that LeBron will only sign with the Warriors if they land Anthony Davis in a trade.

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Rich Paul on the Whiteboard Moment

Rich Paul reacted to his viral whiteboard, shown during his Game Over podcast. The moment caused a frenzy on the internet as it was seen as a ranking of where the four-time champion will land at come next season.

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“But no, and so I wanted to just give people insight and a little peek behind the curtain. And here’s the thing. In times like this, it’s actually pretty cool because you can’t take yourself too serious in this time. This is a fun time for us. It’s a fun time for us. It’s an admiration for LJ. You know, you’re gonna always have the haters out there, like those that we know that have a microphone that’s never said anything great about LJ, or me for that matter, but I can care less. But with that being said, I did not know it would take on the legs that it took on.

Paul pulled out a whiteboard and listed ten realistic destinations for LeBron, including the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, and New York Knicks. For each team, Paul identified what’s driving the interest, not just star power, but the organizational structure.