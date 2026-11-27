Anthony Davis has once again become a name to watch ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with a number of teams linked to the Washington Wizards star. However, his longtime agent, Rich Paul, is not entertaining the growing speculation.

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During an appearance on Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports CEO was directly asked whether Davis could return to Los Angeles. Max Kellerman pointed out that the Lakers are expected to be active at the deadline, while Davis remains an elite player despite playing for a struggling Washington team.

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“Rich, Rob Pelinka says the Lakers are going to be active at the trade deadline… AD is on a bad team, he’s won a championship in LA. When he’s available he is a great player still, not much fall off from his prime actually. Any chance?” Kellerman asked.

Paul avoided giving a direct answer about a potential reunion, instead shifting the conversation toward Davis’ current responsibilities with the Wizards.

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“Anytime you’re trying to win a championship, you should be active at the trade deadline so there’s no surprise. And the only thing I have to say about AD is, man, keep balling. AD is balling, Max. I think he’s enjoying part of a responsibility of leading some of those young guys,” Paul responded.

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Paul made it clear that he does not want the conversation surrounding Davis to distract from the veteran’s current season. “Half of the stuff you hear, Max, it don’t come from the source. You’re with me all the time. Have you heard me talk about anything with Anthony Davis?” he added.

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The agent also emphasized Davis’ offensive versatility, explaining how the 10-time All-Star can fit alongside a capable point guard. “As long as you’re able to have a point guard that can run the pick-and-roll, that can get spots, AD can rebound and push and go into a dribble handoff, he can go right into the post, draw a double, he’s gonna make the right pass,” Paul explained.

When Kellerman continued to press him about potential destinations, Paul dismissed speculation about both the Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers, where Davis’ former teammate LeBron James now plays.

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“That’s all the fantasy basketball these people are playing. Stay focused AD, keep balling,” Paul said.

While Paul’s comments do not completely rule out a trade, they offer no indication that Davis or his representation is actively pursuing a move out of Washington.

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Lakers and Warriors among teams linked to Anthony Davis

Davis’ future has naturally become a talking point as the Wizards struggle to establish themselves as contenders. Washington entered the November 25 slate with a 7–12 record despite Davis putting together a productive start to his first full season with the franchise.

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Through 17 appearances, the 33-year-old is averaging 25.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. He has also demonstrated that he can still produce at an All-Star level, recently recording 33 points and 13 rebounds against the Boston Celtics.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams to watch if Washington eventually makes Davis available.

Golden State’s interest is particularly understandable given its desire to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window.

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The Lakers, meanwhile, would offer Davis a familiar environment. He spent six seasons in Los Angeles, winning the 2020 NBA championship alongside LeBron James before the franchise traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025 as part of the blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic.

However, Washington has reportedly shown no imminent plans to trade Davis, and the veteran is not pushing for a relocation. The Wizards also want to evaluate how he fits with their roster before making a decision about his long-term future.

Paul’s message is imminent: Davis should remain focused on leading Washington rather than getting caught up in hypothetical trade destinations. Whether the Wizards will eventually entertain offers is another matter, but his agent has given little reason to believe a departure is being pushed by Davis’ camp.