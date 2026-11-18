Rich Paul believes Dejounte Murray has the competitive qualities that playoff contenders should want on their roster. The Klutch Sports CEO made that case while discussing his client’s game, emphasizing the guard’s mentality and ability to contribute beyond scoring. His comments arrive at a significant moment, with Murray seeking a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans after a difficult start to the 2026-27 season.

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Murray’s situation in New Orleans has become increasingly complicated following public frustration over the team’s struggles and criticism of his performances. The former All-Star has also pushed back against reports surrounding his situation with the franchise. With the Pelicans now evaluating trade opportunities, Paul’s assessment offers a reminder of the qualities that could make Murray attractive to another team. Speaking about his client, Paul explained why he regularly uses Murray as an example of the type of player teams should value.

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“I like DeJounte. The reason why I always use him as an example, one, because he’s my player, I can talk about him,” Paul said on his Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

He then pointed to Murray’s regular-season production, physical tools and understanding of the game. Paul’s strongest endorsement came when he discussed the guard’s competitive mentality and what teams need when the postseason begins.

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“His heart, you got to put a muzzle on it, he’s a dog. In the playoffs, you want guys with a muzzle on their heart, you want dogs,” he said.

Paul’s description goes beyond Murray’s scoring ability. The guard has experience handling the ball, creating opportunities for teammates and defending opposing players. Those skills can be valuable for contenders looking for another backcourt option, particularly when postseason matchups demand adjustments to rotations and defensive assignments.

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The trade situation gives Paul’s endorsement additional significance. On November 13, New Orleans confirmed that Murray’s representatives had requested a trade, stating that the organization would evaluate opportunities in its best interests. ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported that Paul and the Pelicans had begun working toward a resolution.

Phoenix has emerged as a potential destination. NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Suns had registered interest in Murray, while The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Murray’s camp was hopeful of a move involving Jalen Green. However, the two teams had not formally discussed that specific trade, meaning Phoenix’s reported interest had not developed into an advanced negotiation or an agreed deal.

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Murray’s frustration also became public after New Orleans’ 145-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on November 11. In now-deleted social media posts, he suggested there was internal sabotage within the organization. Days later, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Pelicans had sent him home following his trade request, a claim Murray publicly denied.

Murray directly disputed that account in the comments of a Bleacher Report Instagram post.

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“Never was sent home. 😂 But just shows the reality of social media and the lies that can be created and run with!!!!!!” he wrote.

The distinction matters: New Orleans confirmed his trade request, but Murray denied having been sent home by the franchise.

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Murray’s basketball resume gives potential trade partners reasons to examine his availability. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2022 with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 21.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game across 68 games. He also led the league in steals that season.

Murray backed that production up during his time with the Hawks, from 2022 to 2024. Across his two seasons in Atlanta, Murray averaged 21.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. Additionally, he played a combined 152 games across those two seasons, providing a large sample size.

His recent production has been less convincing. Through nine appearances in the 2026-27 season, Murray averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 29.6% from the three-point range. New Orleans went 1-8 in games he played during that stretch.

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Injuries have further complicated his value. Murray fractured his left hand during the 2024-25 season opener before suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon in January 2025. He has appeared in just 54 games for New Orleans across his three seasons with the franchise.

Murray’s contract also matters to potential trade partners. He is earning $32.8 million in 2026-27 and holds a $30.8 million player option for 2027-28. Any acquiring team would need to weigh that financial commitment against his injury history and recent production.

Paul’s comments make his belief in Murray’s competitive qualities clear. Whether a playoff contender agrees enough to pursue a trade will depend on how it evaluates the guard’s current production, health, and contract. With New Orleans considering its options, Murray’s next move could determine whether he gets the fresh start he is seeking.