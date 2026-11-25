The Golden State Warriors are taking a major gamble as injuries threaten to derail another season. Over the years, trade reports have often linked the Warriors’ front office to potential deals that never materialized. But when a player’s camp approached them about a trade for the first time, the Dubs stood pat. Rich Paul’s effort to find Dejounte Murray a new home alongside Stephen Curry, but the franchise has no interest in a deal.

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This could either end up costly or a close save, considering Murray’s injury history.

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According to Brett Siegel, Rich Paul contacted the Warriors about a potential trade, only for the Warriors to turn him down. One may wonder why an injury-riddled side would turn down a star guard.

The reported sticking point is Moses Moody.

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The former All-Star Dejounte Murray requested a trade from New Orleans earlier this month. And the Pelicans confirmed they would explore options. But interest from other teams has not turned up as expected.

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Siegel reported that Paul has been speaking with several teams on Murray’s behalf, including the Warriors. However, Golden State was “not interested,” with the potential need to include Moses Moody to make the salaries work a major concern.

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The financial commitment is another obstacle. Murray’s four-year, $114.2 million contract carries a $32.8 million cap hit this season, though his base salary is about $28.8 million because of unlikely incentives. He holds a $30.8 million player option for 2027–28.

The remaining money on the deal is fully guaranteed, making Murray a significant financial commitment for any team that acquires him.

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Murray has played only nine games this season, averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 29.6% from three. He is also returning from a ruptured Achilles that limited him to 14 games last season.

On the other hand, the Dubs’ reluctance to include Moody is notable because the 24-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury.

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He underwent surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon and hasn’t suited up since March. The Warriors are reportedly unwilling to part with him simply to accommodate Murray’s salary. It intends to preserve a young rotation piece rather than taking on a costly veteran whose recent production has dipped.

Moreover, the front office can utilise an important variable during the trade deadline in case the Dubs aim for an upgrade.

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Dejounte Murray’s trade market remains complicated

Murray’s departure from New Orleans has been brewing amid injuries, poor results, and public frustration. The Pelicans acquired him from Atlanta in 2024, but he has appeared in only 54 games for the franchise.

After a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets, he posted (and later deleted) a message alleging “sabotage” inside the organization. The trade request followed the next day.

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The Phoenix Suns have emerged as a potential destination.

Dejounte Murray’s camp is reportedly viewing the team as an attractive fit. A possible swap involving Jalen Green has been discussed, but reports say the conversations have made little progress.

Phoenix would reportedly want draft compensation included, while New Orleans has shown reluctance to add picks to a deal. According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the two teams recently discussed the possibilities. But it reportedly had no “traction.”

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The Suns could use a natural point guard alongside Devin Booker. But Murray’s contract and recent play complicate that fit. The Warriors face a similar calculation: the Warriors need to weigh whether adding a veteran guard is worth surrendering Moody and taking on substantial guaranteed money.

The timing also gives the Warriors reason to wait.

Many players who signed new contracts or extensions this summer become trade-eligible on December 15, while the February 11 deadline leaves more time for a larger move to emerge.

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, and Jimmy Butler due to injuries, while Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from basketball to focus on his health.

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For now, Paul’s outreach has not brought Murray closer to Stephen Curry & Co. Any deal will depend on whether New Orleans can find a team prepared to meet its terms. And whether the market changes before the deadline.