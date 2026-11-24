Anthony Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in October 2026 after playing only four games for the Timberwolves. Now, he’s sidelined for the better part of the current year, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing up to cheer for his teammates.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Edwards has been seen on the Timberwolves bench as LaMelo Ball and Jaden McDaniels continue to push the team through the season. Ball even explained that he’s regularly speaking with Edwards, who is still as mischievous and motivating as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We both talk nonstop, so I mean. It’s some stuff you can’t say & some stuff you could. He’s saying all good stuff though. All basketball stuff, you know what I’m saying. I’m being deada**, I’m saying like real good stuff,” Ball said in a recent interview with NBC.

Edwards’ bench presence has been consistently positive, offering basketball-focused encouragement to teammates. However, some of it may not have been safe for Ball to repeat in an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s just a lot of cussing in there, I ain’t trying to get in trouble. I got my man sitting right here. He might press me if I get to saying the wrong words,” Ball laughed with the hosts before joking: “Yeah, I ain’t trying to get fined at all.”

So, the good news is that Anthony Edwards hasn’t lost the vigour he has for the sport. He’s still showing up on the Timberwolves bench and hyping up his team whenever possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

The player actually had a pretty strong start to the 2026-27 season when he dropped a staggering 45 points in the opener against the Miami Heat. Edwards later explained that the knee discomfort flared up after the game. The pain went down after playing the Orlando Magic, but afterwards, it came back with force.

This wasn’t a sudden occurrence. Edwards had been dealing with knee issues since the previous season, playing through discomfort during the playoffs as the Timberwolves failed to defeat the Spurs in the conference semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team decided not to opt for surgery. Instead, during the off-season, Edwards tried to recover by resting and rehabilitating. It worked, and he was feeling good during the preseason. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long.

“I’m the type of guy, I never wanted to have surgery. I thought it would just go away,” Edwards admitted in his first public address since surgery. “In the offseason it was actually good, like we was managing it pretty good, treating it, and it wasn’t as swole.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Then, as soon as the season kicked off, I don’t know what happened. It just flared back up, like really bad. Then I was like, ‘Man, it’s time.” He told the press.

That being said, he is still “thirsty” to return to the court and play with the team. However, Edwards maintained that he won’t go all out in his return and will take things a little slow when he makes a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

After all, he understands the team’s pacing. LaMelo Ball is averaging 17.2 points per game while McDaniels is averaging 18.4 points per game. The Timberwolves are currently ranked third in the Western Conference with a record of 13-5.

With such momentum, slowing the team down is the last thing Edwards wants to do once he’s back. After all, no one can expect him to be back in great form following the knee surgery. Regardless, his heart still shows, and that’s enough for now.