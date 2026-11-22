Anthony Davis has been instrumental in Washington Wizards recent turnaround, helping the team secure back-to-back victories in November for the first time since November 20, 2022. AJ Dybansta also made franchise history on Friday, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game. However, despite the encouraging results, things aren’t entirely positive for the rookie.

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There are growing concerns about how the #1 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft is adjusting to his surroundings. AJ Dybansta is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists till now. The 19-year-old is also shooting 42.4% from the field while attempting 14.7 shots per game. Still, his individual progress comes with some challenges, particularly in sharing offensive responsibilities with Davis and Trae Young.

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“He’s in a tough environment for a rookie. There’s not a high level of accountability there for their top players, and so there isn’t down the line.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported an Eastern Conference scout questioned the environment surrounding the rookie.

A Western Conference executive also explained why playing alongside Washington’s established stars could make things difficult for Dybansta. “He’s so big, so powerful and plays so much force that it demands that he have the ball and space. But it’s hard with [Anthony Davis and Trae Young] there because they are soaking up a lot of the possessions and the team is naturally going to cater to them.”

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His start was delayed by an ankle injury, but there have been encouraging signs recently. AJ Dybansta has averaged 21.3 points over his last three appearances, including a season-high 23 points against Toronto on Wednesday. His historic performance on Friday offered another reminder of his potential. The rookie finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

That’s why executives’ comments highlight a potential conflict in Washington’s plans. AJ Dybansta needs opportunities to handle the ball, develop his offensive instincts, and become comfortable as a primary option. However, having two established players commanding significant possessions naturally limits some of those opportunities.

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While he works through his rookie season, Davis continues to put up numbers that make him one of the most productive big men in the league. The 33-year-old is averaging 25.3 points per game, ranking 10th in the NBA, and 10.1 rebounds per game, putting him 11th in the league.

AD is also shooting 52.9% from the field and career-high 34.4% from beyond the arc, the latter representing a career high. That could make his situation particularly interesting for the front office.

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Anthony Davis is producing at a level that should attract contenders looking to strengthen their frontcourt. Amid the reports, former NBA star Nick Young has suggested a trade.

“I’ll traded AD for 3x DPOY Gobert right now if I’m Minn chip season.”

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While Teague suggested the Timberwolves, other teams are also interested in AD. His contract situation could ultimately determine how the Wizards approach a potential deal. Davis is in the final guaranteed year of his three-year, $175 million contract and holds a $62 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He is earning $58.5 million this season.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, several contending teams are monitoring Davis as a potential trade target. The Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors are among the teams that have repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the veteran big man.

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The Wizards now face an important decision about the direction of their rebuild. Davis is clearly contributing, and his performances are helping the team become more competitive. However, with the franchise investing in AJ Dybansta’s future, there is a legitimate question about whether keeping the veteran makes sense for the long term.