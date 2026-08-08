AJ Dybansta Responds to Wizards Trade Questions Amid Anthony Davis Extension Update

The Washington Wizards might be looking at a renaissance fresh off selecting the No. 1 player, AJ Dybantsa, in the 2026 NBA Draft. But there are a lot of details to iron out with his veteran teammates, including Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Khris Middleton and others. Given rumors that the Utah Jazz were in hot pursuit of the star rookie, Washington fans are rightfully concerned. But AJ Dybantsa is already dispelling rumors about his commitment to the franchise.

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In a vlog titled “Inside AJ Dybantsa’s Trip to China” uploaded to his YouTube channel on Aug. 6, 2026, the 19-year-old phenom shared behind-the-scenes footage from his recent trip after the NBA draft. The trip took place in late July, according to his social media posts, prior to recent developments regarding the Wizards and his veteran teammate, Anthony Davis.

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As Dybantsa navigated an airport terminal before boarding his long-haul flight to Asia, a couple of fans approached him for pictures. One fan took his chance to ask a blunt question regarding his future in D.C.

“You gonna request a trade?” the fan asked.

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Dybantsa quickly shut down the notion with a concise, “No.” Though he was comedically shifty about it.

His father, standing nearby, chimed in with a laugh, asking, “A rookie requesting a trade?”

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Dybantsa shook his head at the absurdity of the prompt, adding, “You can’t even… That’s not even allowed.”

While it was before any internal team developments, the lighthearted airport interaction offers a glimpse into Dybantsa’s mindset as Washington builds around its brand-new core, anchored by Dybantsa, point guard Trae Young, and veteran big man Anthony Davis.

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Significantly, Dybantsa’s China vlog coincided with Aug. 6, 2026, a date of note under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. Marking the three-year anniversary of Davis’ 2023 extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Aug. 6 represented the first official day the Wizards and Davis were legally permitted to sign a veteran contract extension.

However, league sources told The Athletic that immediate pen-to-paper negotiations are unlikely.



Substantive extension talks between Davis and the Wizards are expected to take place during the 2026-27 season rather than before opening night, allowing both sides to evaluate their fit on the floor with this new lineup.

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The Wizards acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2026 alongside guards D’Angelo Russell and Danté Exum in exchange for Khris Middleton, Marvin Bagley III, AJ Johnson, and draft capital (Middleton was traded back to Washington in July). Davis, who turned 33 in March, participated in the team’s optional veteran minicamp during Las Vegas Summer League, demonstrating strong alignment with the coaching staff and young nucleus.

Financially, both parties face complex decisions. AD holds a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. If he declines that option, he would be eligible for a maximum extension worth $275 million over four years, running through 2030-31, when he’d be 38.

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Given the tight second-apron restrictions surrounding supermax deals for aging stars, Washington is taking a measured approach.

With young core pieces like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George approaching eventual second contracts, the Wizards intend to let the upcoming regular season play out before making a long-term financial commitment to Davis.

For now, with Davis showing buy-in and Dybantsa firmly focused on his debut campaign, Washington’s front office enters the 2026-27 season with patience and flexibility.