AJ Dybantsa Addresses Injury Scare After 27-Point Performance to Beat No. 2 Pick Darryn Peterson and Jazz

The Thomas & Mack Center accommodated high-octane basketball action amid the NBA offseason. Thanks to No.1 pick AJ Dybantsa and No.2 pick Darryn Peterson, who went head-to-head in one of the most anticipated Summer League matchups this year. Dybantsa lived up to the hype with a dazzling debut, but left the fans in silence when he limped off the floor late in the fourth quarter.

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With 1:22 remaining on the clock, Dybantsa elevated over Cody Williams for a heavily contested three-pointer. He landed awkwardly and limped as he ran back on defense.

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He didn’t play through it. The rookie committed an intentional foul on Darryn Peterson, and he checked out of the game. When the cameras panned toward him, as he sat on the bench, AJ appeared to mouth. “It hurts.”

The moment immediately raised questions about whether Washington’s prized rookie would be sidelined, casting a nervous shadow over what had otherwise been a triumphant debut. The concern didn’t last long. Dybantsa directly addressed the injury scare in his post-game interview, putting fears to rest with a calm and confident response.

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“Just some leg soreness, nothing crazy. I’ll be back,” he said to ESPN’s post-game coverage, as shared by the X NBA Fan Page, ‘Oh No He Didn’t’.

That reassurance was welcome news to the Wizards, who already appear to have one of the league’s most exciting young foundations. Before Dybantsa checked out of the game, he looked like every bit of information that was listed in his scouting report.

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The Wizards escaped with a 92-88 victory against the Jazz, completing the win over No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, while Dybantsa finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. His scoring matched Blake Griffin’s record for most points by a No.1 overall pick in a Summer League debut.

He attacked the rim, muscling through physical defenders, finished through contact, converted difficult finger rolls, and knocked down tough jumpers from mid-rim. In short, the 19-year-old put on a display of his offensive arsenal. Physicality-wise, he consistently made his presence felt near the rim, collecting 7 rebounds, highlighting his willingness to battle inside.

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One of the biggest moments of his play came in the opening quarter. Dybantsa broke his way through the lane for a thunderous poster dunk that immediately left the crowd buzzing. The highlight quickly spread across social media, announcing his arrival in the big league.

On the other side, another rising star was making his own impact. Darryn Peterson has also lived up to his expectations so far.

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After scoring 28 points in the Summer League debut against the Hawks, the No.2 carried his impressive form. He finished with 24 points and nearly led the Jazz back into the game. He even sank a 37-foot logo buzzer-beater before the final buzzer. But in the end, Peterson and the Jazz came up short.

While the final score went the Wizards’ way, both prospects showed what they had, with all the buzz surrounding them.

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For the Capital side, Dybantsa’s performance leaves them with every reason to feel optimistic. The rookie will join a roster featuring Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and Alex Sarr. They have managed to assemble one of the league’s most intriguing young groups.

This Summer League debut was an indication that the franchise’s future may already be arriving ahead of schedule.