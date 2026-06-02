AJ Dybantsa Demands One Sacrifice From Trae Young if Wizards Draft Him Amid Wild Trade Rumors

Even before setting foot on an NBA floor, AJ Dybantsa may have locked horns with his likely teammate, Trae Young. With the veteran guard already making a major sacrifice upon his arrival in Washington, the projected No.1 pick demands another one. Whether Young gives in or not, Dybantsa has added another layer to his already uncertain future with Washington.

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During a sit-down with Gilbert Arenas on Gil’s Arena, the Wizards legend brought up his impending conflict with Young. With both players wearing the #3 jersey, one of them has to sacrifice. Fueling the fire, Arenas jokingly said, “Three ain’t yours no more.”

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AJ Dybantsa instantly replied with a laugh, “I already talked to Trae Young, right? Come up off that. Three ain’t yours no more, Trae. Now, if they draft me, I do need 3. If they draft me, you never know. We going to see in like five weeks.”

The viral moment wasn’t the only notable comment from Dybantsa’s appearance on Gil’s Arena. When asked why Washington should select him, the BYU star pointed to his versatility on both ends of the floor. “I’m a super versatile player,” Dybantsa said. “I think I can guard one through five… I play the game the right way, I try to get wins, and I try to get everybody involved.” He also highlighted his entertainment value, adding, “I fill seats.”

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Although the exchange was clearly lighthearted, the number carries genuine significance for Dybantsa. The projected No. 1 pick has worn No. 3 throughout his journey from Saint Sebastian’s School to Prolific Prep, Utah Prep, and eventually BYU. Sports Illustrated previously reported that Dybantsa chose the number with the goal of becoming BYU basketball’s third Hall of Famer, making it a central part of the personal brand he has built throughout his rise to stardom.

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Young, meanwhile, has his own history with the number. Before wearing #11 for eight seasons with the Hawks, he wore #3 in high school, honoring the cultural icon Allen Iverson. And, upon reaching the Wizards, he had to give up #11, as the team had retired the number to honor team legend, Elvin Hayes.

Even so, Young’s connection to No. 3 predates his NBA career. The four-time All-Star wore the number during his freshman year of high school and previously admitted that if he ever had to move away from No. 11, No. 3 would be his preferred alternative. That flexibility could ultimately make any future negotiation with Dybantsa easier than the viral clip suggests.

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Trae Young’s choice also carries significance for Washington fans. Before Young arrived, No. 3 was most closely associated with Bradley Beal, who wore the number for 11 seasons, earned three All-Star selections, and became one of the franchise’s most accomplished scorers. Young became just the 17th player in Wizards history to wear the jersey, adding another layer to the debate over who should ultimately keep it if Dybantsa arrives in Washington.

Amid the Trae Young conflict, will the Wizards trade AJ Dybantsa?

With the NBA Draft scheduled for June 23 and the Wizards winning the #1 pick, will they go after AJ Dybantsa? Will he be the answer for their future?

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While Dybantsa remains the consensus No. 1 prospect across major scouting outlets, Washington is reportedly listening to trade-down scenarios. According to reports from Jake Fischer and Marc J. Spears, the Wizards are open to evaluating offers for the top selection, with the Utah Jazz emerging as the most frequently mentioned suitor. Utah’s interest is hardly surprising, considering Dybantsa finished his prep career at Utah Prep and starred at BYU before entering the draft.

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The logic behind a potential trade-down is straightforward. Washington already possesses one of the league’s youngest cores, featuring Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Tre Johnson, and Will Riley. If the front office believes prospects such as Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, or Caleb Wilson are in the same tier as Dybantsa, moving down a spot or two while collecting additional draft capital could accelerate the rebuild.

Still, league evaluators continue to rank Dybantsa at the top of the class. ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports all project him as the No. 1 prospect. The difference is that the 2026 class is viewed as considerably deeper at the top than recent drafts, with Boozer, Peterson, and Wilson all receiving serious consideration from scouts. That competitive landscape is one reason rival teams continue to monitor Washington’s willingness to move the pick.

Whether Washington ultimately keeps the pick or explores trade-down scenarios, Dybantsa remains at the center of the franchise’s draft plans. If the BYU star does end up in the nation’s capital, however, one of his first conversations may have nothing to do with basketball and everything to do with the No. 3 jersey.