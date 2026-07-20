AJ Dybantsa Impresses Draymond Green With 3-Word LeBron James Recruitment Pitch

The NBA Dunk Contest is no longer the must-watch spectacle it once was. Fans have drifted away, and every attempt to revive it has fallen short. Now, hope may rest with the league’s next generation. Draymond Green believes 2026 No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa could bring the event back to life. But when the Warriors pushed for a public commitment, the conversation took a surprising turn.

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Draymond brought his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, to the Fanatics Fest. He welcomed rookie AJ Dybantsa and NBA legend Dominique Wilkins on stage for a conversation. Green asked Wilkins to recruit the BYU alumna for the Dunk Contest at the 2027 All-Star Games.

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Draymond wanted a commitment of participation from the 19-year-old. “There’s no commitment, bro,” Dybantsa responded. He further shared that the league’s first Dunk Contest winner, Julius Erving, also told him to consider the show. “But I didn’t commit,” the Washington Wizards rookie added.

“We need the commitment. I blame LeBron. Take your time. You got time,” Green added. AJ Dybantsa had an interesting question for Green, ” So if you’re a high flyer, why don’t you do it?” He replied that he doesn’t do windmills. Now, suddenly, the Golden State Warriors veteran shifted the conversation towards trades.

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Recently, reports suggested that the Wizards could emerge as a potential landing spot for LeBron James. So, Green asked AJ, “What’s your pitch to Bron? You’re trying to get Bron to Washington. Everybody trying to get Bron. What’s your pitch?” Dybantsa replied, “My pitch is, talk to AD.”

Imago February 28, 2026, Morgantown, West Virginia, USA: February 28, 2026: AJ Dybantsa 3 during the West Virginia University Mountaineers vs Brigham Young University Cougars at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown WV. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Morgantown USA – ZUMAa234 20260228_zsa_a234_229 Copyright: xAMGx

The NBA rookie’s 3-word response left Green impressed. “That’s a good pitch,” the 36-year-old said without a moment’s hesitation. “That is a really good pitch. They won a championship together.” However, the real question is: does DC want Bron?

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“Talk to AD,” AJ Dybantsa repeated. Well, his logic behind such a witty response was simple: He’s a rookie, but Anthony Davis is the veteran and closest to LeBron James. Now, why did Draymond Green bring up the conversation?

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Earlier in May this year, NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson floated an intriguing theory about LeBron James’ next destination. At the same time, the Golden State Warriors were aggressively pursuing the King, fueling growing speculation about a blockbuster free agency move. But Scoop B said that the Washington Wizards could quietly position themselves “as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James.”

Why? “The gravity of Washington’s pitch could center around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends,” he wrote. Moreover, AD has yet to commit to the Wizards. This means that the front office will be under immense pressure to retain the big man. This is where a possible LeBron James move could make a difference.

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However, AJ Dybantsa is unaware of the front office’s plans with LeBron James. Therefore, he had a simple three-word message for Draymond Green‘s curiosity. And that left a good impression on the league veteran.