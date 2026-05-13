AJ Dybantsa’s Viral NBA Draft Combine Clip Sparks Concern for Wizards Fans

For months, AJ Dybantsa was one of the consensus top picks for the upcoming draft. On Monday night, the Washington Wizards drew the luck and got the #1 pick, but the lack of enthusiasm from the BYU star raised some concerns. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old had the best vertical leap of any prospect at the 2026 NBA Combine. Yet his performance in another drill did not please the fans.

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Reporter Chase Hughes captured the footage of the three-point shooting drill, and it has garnered over 3.2 million views. It’s not for the accuracy, though, but for the lack of it. The potential No. 1 pick at 6-9 frame with a 7-foot-plus wingspan, missed 4 straight shots to start the drill. In fact, AJ Dybantsa missed 6 of his first nine shots. Just like everyone, he had to shoot from the top of the arc and both the left and right wings.

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The Brockton, Massachusetts native did eventually pick it up and finished the drill hot, hitting the last 5 of his 6 shots in the video. Yet there was skepticism about whether he was underperforming purposely to tank his draft stock. While AJ’s shooting was wobbly, the other two of the top three prospects had a better showing from beyond the arc.

Darryn Peterson of Kansas did the best in the shuttle run (2.95 seconds) and shot 58.8% on his 3-pointers overall. But Duke’s Cameron Boozer shot the best of the three by hitting 59% of his 3-pointers. Even though AJ Dybantsa had the best vertical of 42 inches, he seemed to fall behind Peterson and Boozer in the shooting department for now.

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The Washington Wizards fans wonder if AJ Dybantsa is still the #1

Another fan hyped up Aday Mara, who was shooting behind on another court. Mara shot 16/25 (64%) in the star 3-point shooting drill. He was 3/10 from three this season and did not attempt a three during his first two college seasons. That’s why the comment was “Meanwhile, the 7’4 demon on the other court in the back is making more 3s than him.”

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Clips of the BYU superstar’s facial expression flooded social media timelines. His eyes were out and showed zero emotion with the Wizards having the #1 pick. So fans added, “he is sandbagging because he doesn’t want to get drafted by the Wizards.” When you consider his college career, it was not really surprising, as he relied on his physical tools in college and shot roughly 47% of his shots from the mid-range. A comment from a fan pointed out exactly this. “If you watched him you should already know he’s not a great 3 point shooter.”

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Another netizen rightly pointed out the difference between the combine and the pressure of the NBA. “He doesnt have a good smooth shot, its going to get worse when he has defenders in his face, the mechanics are not built for a high or quick release, this is a bust”. While one fan still had faith in the former BYU star. “Should make 8 or 9 out of ten and probably shouldn’t travel on most of them.”

During his lone year of college basketball, Dybantsa shot 33.1% from three-point and made 1.4 threes on 4.2 attempts per game. So, dominating the paint is what the 19-year-old thrives in. Hughes added another video and stated that when Dybantsa had fresher legs, which is evidently shown given that he shot his three-point attempts at a significantly better rate. After the combine, the BYU star explained why he deserved to be #1 in his class.

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“I’m super versatile, I think I can bring a lot to the team on and off the court,” he told ESPN’s Vanessa Richardson. ” I think I play the game the right way, but I’m exciting and I know I fill the seats.” Now it remains to be seen if the three point shooting from the first clip put some actual doubts in the Wizards front office.