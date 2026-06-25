Al Horford Makes Decision on Warriors Future After Ditching $6M Contract

Betting on yourself is one of the toughest decisions an NBA player can make. Last summer, Austin Reaves embraced that risk when he turned down a $14.9 million player option, trusting that his future value would be far greater. One year later, the Los Angeles Lakers rewarded that faith with a massive four-year, $185 million extension.

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But not every veteran stands at the same crossroads. For some, the clock matters more than the paycheck. With age and championship aspirations all weighing heavily, Al Horford has now made a very different choice about the final chapters of his career. On Thursday, ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported:

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“Golden State’s Al Horford is declining his player option and intends to sign a new two-year, $14 million deal to stay with the Warriors.”

This means the 40-year-old veteran center is giving up his $6 million player option to stay with the Dubs for two more seasons. The insiders also noted that Al Horford is the “13th player in NBA history to reach a 20th season.” He is joining the elite club with the likes of LeBron James, Vince Carter, and others. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported that one detail still needs sorting out. The Warriors and Horford have not yet decided on a player option for Year 2.

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Meanwhile, the Dubs entered negotiations with limited flexibility because Horford’s non-Bird rights capped how much of a raise they could offer. As a result, both sides appeared to prioritize fit and continuity over squeezing every possible dollar from the deal. At the same time, the Golden State Warriors are maneuvering as an “over-the-cap” team. They barely have enough flexibility to add pieces to their roster this offseason.

In the 2026-27 season, the Warriors already have roughly $286.6 million committed to player salaries, the highest total in the league. Therefore, they are sitting about $121.6 million over the salary cap. Despite that, the team still holds around $33.0 million below the first apron and nearly $46.0 million below the second apron, giving the front office some room to act.

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Meanwhile, the Warriors have the draft capital and salaries needed to chase a star. Yet year after year, they have preferred patience, keeping their assets instead of swinging for a blockbuster deal. Reports also believe that the front office might bring back Kristaps Porzingis, who is hitting free agency this summer. At the same time, they are monitoring Draymond Green. He has a $27.7 million player option next season.

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Therefore, Al Horford’s new $14 million deal comes more like a relief on Golden State’s already restricted pockets. However, this might risk their postseason return. The Warriors have 26-year-old Quinten Post, who is a restricted free agent this summer. Analysts believe that the Dutch won’t have a big market. So, the Warriors can consider bringing him back on a minimum contract with an average annual value of about $2.5 million.

This conversation stands valid because Horford played only 45 games last season for the Warriors. Moreover, an aging Al and an injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis will need a third-string center to balance the Dubs in 2026-27.

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Al Horford shares his feelings after deciding on his future

Now, speaking with ESPN, Al Horford shared his feelings. “Me being here a year, being acclimated with [coach Steve] Kerr, with Steph, with everybody else, I feel like we can continue to take steps forward and have a better season,” the 40-year-old told ESPN. “If the group is healthy, if we’re together, I feel like we’re going to compete,” Horford added. “I don’t want to think too much ahead, but once we’re able to get Jimmy and [Moses Moody] back … we have a very competitive group, and we’re going to do the best that we can.”

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The 2025-26 season was heartbreaking for Golden State for many reasons. They finished 37-45, 10th in the Western Conference. The team faced an early postseason exit against the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournaments. Meanwhile, injuries further battered them. Stephen Curry‘s runner’s knee, Jimmy Butler’s Achilles injury, and Moses Moody’s ruptured left patellar tendon shook the core. Al Horford himself sat out due to calf strain and sciatica. Yet he decided to give his Warriors stint another chance.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I feel really good. I’m taking care of myself,” he said. “The last five years, honestly, I’ve been taking it year to year. That’s been my approach. But with this two-year deal I’m signing, I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s just kind of let it rip.’ I’m not going to limit myself. As long as I feel good and I’m helping the team, and we’re doing great things, we’ll keep it going.”

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So now the Warriors can once again rely on Al Horford and his experience for at least two more seasons. And it will be interesting to see what Big Al has for the team next season.