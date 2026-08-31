Al Horford’s Sister Makes NSFW Query to Celtics After Jaylen Brown Receives Key to the City

Jaylen Brown brought a decade of championships for Boston. Al Horford brought seven years of leadership to the team. But as the Celtics let go of Brown this summer, even Horford’s sister made sure that everyone knew about it.

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Jaylen Brown, a forward for the Philadelphia 76ers who played for the Boston Celtics for the past decade, was awarded a key to the city at his farewell block party in Boston. Anna Horford, who is the sister of Boston’s former basketball player Al Horford, sent out an NSFW question for the Celtics on X.

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She wrote, “Love the Celtics, but still can’t wrap my head around what the f*ck they were thinking.”

Boston traded Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and four draft picks, referring to it as a trade made to create more options around Jayson Tatum. Before his trade, Brown was averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in 71 games played.

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What made Anna upset about the event was not just its symbolic nature. Boston’s mayor, Michelle Wu, unveiled a sign indicating “Jaylen Brown Way” and spoke to the crowd. She said, “This is a special street sign whenever you come back to play again. But for now, this is a memento for you to remember us by.”

The gesture by Wu came on the heels of state Representative Christopher Worrell awarding Brown a key to the city for his services within Boston’s black and brown communities. Brown appeared to be taken aback, posting on X (formerly Twitter), “God is crazy” because of the personal nature of the tribute after 10 years in green.

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Brown took time to address his fans in attendance. Streaming live on Twitch for close to two hours, Brown got onstage and said, “I f—ing love y’all, man.”

Brown had a crowd size of about 10,000 fans, an impressive number that mirrored the magnitude of his influence in the city. He became Finals MVP when the Celtics clinched the 2024 Championship crown, and he was named a five-time NBA All-Star in his tenure as a Celtic.

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The goodbye also came at a very challenging time for Boston. Jayson Tatum appeared in about 16 games last season after injuring his Achilles, and despite having a depleted roster, the Celtics managed to play against the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs but were defeated in seven games.

Brown is now joining the ranks with LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, a core that has already been working out in the summer.

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A reunion tour briefly stops in Boston on Jan. 21st, as Brown will be returning to Boston as a visiting player, finally putting to rest a farewell that began with a key to the city and Anna Horford’s viral tweet that fans could not stop talking about.