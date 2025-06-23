Alex Caruso Clarifies Lakers Disrespect as OKC Mayor Shares Update on Title Parade After Controversy

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally etched their name in history. The franchise finally has the crown to show for a stunning 68-win campaign. While the contributions of MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will reign for the longest in the memories of the NBA fans, the roster also has a few unsung heroes. One of those less talked-about stars would be Alex Caruso, who stepped up whenever the team needed him. In fact, he’s the only one to have tasted success twice.

If you’re not aware, this is the veteran guard’s second coronation; the first one came with the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2020. Yes, the one that many fans don’t consider a real championship. However, now Caruso has the real one, his words, not ours. When asked about how he felt after winning the championship, the veteran guard replied in a jolly mood. “Yeah, now I got a real one — now no one can say anything,” Caruso said as he burst into laughter. However, what felt like a joke to Caruso and the people in the room wasn’t taken well by the Lakers Nation.

Ever since the Lakers won that championship in the bubble, fans have debated its legitimacy. Obviously, Caruso, being part of the team alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, joked about the debate that has been going on for a while now. However, this lighthearted statement from the Thunder star seemed to have rattled the LA fans. Soon, it became a serious thing on social media, making Alex Caruso jump in to clarify that he’d had one too many beers. “I had 3 beers already, it’s SARCASM!! -two-time,” he tweeted out.

Although it was pretty obvious that Caruso was joking, sometimes clarification is needed. Of course, the 31-year-old Thunder guard is happy with the title he won in the bubble with the LA Lakers and doesn’t view it any less than the one he just bagged with OKC. However, truth be told, he might be a bit excited about his second ring to further stamp himself as one of the better backup guards in the league. Meanwhile, it seems that Alex Caruso’s controversy wasn’t the only thing the Thunder had to handle after winning the Larry O’Brien last night.

Oklahoma City’s Mayor shares a huge update following the title parade controversy

More often than not, title parades can go out of hand pretty quickly. We mean, we all have seen visuals of people going off after the Philadelphia Eagles claimed their first-ever Super Bowl title. Supporters were seen climbing poles, jumping on cars, and doing things no one imagined. Now, with the Oklahoma City Thunder claiming their maiden championship, the local police made sure that a similar fate did not follow in their city. The police management put an end to the celebrations even before they could begin, leaving many fans frustrated.

As the fans exited the Paycom Center, seeing their favorite team with the title, they were greeted with armored vehicles with machine guns, and officers left, right, and center. “If you do not disperse, you may be arrested” doesn’t seem like a celebration, does it? However, the people of the city don’t need to feel disappointed, as Mayor David Holt has assured that he’ll make up for that. “What this is will be merely the biggest event in the history of Oklahoma City… The numbers are going to be staggering tomorrow, and that’s exciting.” He said.

The Mayor of Oklahoma City promised its citizens that the title parade with be a sight to behold. In fact, he pointed out that this will be the biggest event in the city’s history! Those sure are big words, eh? Nonetheless, there’s no doubt that the Thunder and the people of this city deserve a huge celebration given how hard they had to fight to win this championship. So, it will be worth watching how the title parade unfolds, as we will keep a close eye on all developments taking place in the city.