Alex Caruso Finally Achieves What He Couldn’t With Lakers as Fiancée Haleigh Sends 2-Word Message

Alex Caruso is a two-time NBA Champion now! Not everyone gets to flash gold twice, but Caruso’s story was never about “everyone.” He has experienced both ends of the glory spectrum, from bubble silence to roaring arenas. In 2020, confetti met pin-drop silence—no fans, just echoes. But now? Fireworks, chants, and chaos! It’s poetic, really. Different paths, same destination. And through it all, Caruso just keeps winning, grinning, and stunning the world.

The 31-year-old guard played a pivotal role throughout the playoffs for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In Sunday’s 2025 NBA Finals vs. the Indiana Pacers, he scored 10 points, added three rebounds, three steals, and one block in 32 minutes off the bench. But now, it’s time for the party to begin, the much-awaited victory parade on the line, and AC is ready in style.

Holding the trophy in his arms, Alex Caruso wore a black t-shirt with a revamped Mount Rushmore on it. Or shall we say, Mount ‘Carusomore’ because the t-shirt had Alex in his various eras engraved on Mount Rushmore instead of four heads of the American Presidents. But the most unique part wasn’t his sunglasses or the bucket hat. It was his 2020 ring that was turned into a locket on a gold chain. So, yes, he’s making sure that the Alex Caruso of 2020 also feels the joy of celebration!

Alex Caruso, now a key force in OKC’s elite defense, appeared to subtly downplay his 2020 Lakers bubble ring after Sunday’s win. His shift in tone hints that this Thunder journey might mean more than that quiet Disney World triumph ever did. “Now I got a real one. Now, nobody can say anything,” the 2x NBA champ said. “I think just because of the way the team is constructed now versus the team I had in 2020, like it was much harder with this team just because of the experience, right? And everybody talked about you need experience, win a championship, and you need this, that, and the other. And I said multiple times through the postseason with this team that the good basketball is good basketball, winning basketball is winning basketball.”

So, the good part of winning a championship is finally in Caruso’s grasp. Yes, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t give him the privilege of a victory parade, but OKC? They made sure he’s not deprived anymore! Speaking of the parade, AC’s fiancée, Haleigh Broucher, is ready as well.

Alex Caruso’s lady love drops a 2-word message to show she’s victory parade-ready

Haleigh, with the same ‘Mount Carusomore’ t-shirt on her lap, seems to be sitting in the audience at Paycom Center. This is where the real party will roll out. She shared an IG Story with the caption: “Parade ready 🙈🫡.” Pretty sure, she too can’t wait for Alex Caruso to be up on top of the team bus in complete celebration mode.

Meanwhile, on Sunday as well, she didn’t waste time and shared an IG Story with a picture of her and AC hugging on the court after winning the 2025 Finals. She captioned that: “My 2x champ, 2 rings this year 💍.” The couple was engaged on a beach in August 30, 2024. So, ‘two rings’ makes so much sense, right?

Now that’s what you call a full-circle flex! From bubble whispers to a roaring parade, Alex Caruso finally gets his flowers—and then some. With a locketed Lakers ring, a “Mount Carusomore” tribute tee, and his fiancée by his side, this celebration hits different. It’s loud, proud, and dripping in well-earned gold. Because this time, there’s no asterisk—just confetti, closure, and one unforgettable CaruShow.