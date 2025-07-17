Alex Rodriguez & Co Warned Over Anthony Edwards’ Next Move as $45M Wolves Decision Nears

Fairy tales lose their magic when the crown starts to itch. Somewhere in between stands Anthony Edwards, staring down a question worth millions. He wears a smirk and a stare that says, “Try me.”

You see, the Minnesota Timberwolves made it to back-to-back Conference Finals. The result? Well, it’s better to leave some things in silence. But the clock ticks louder now. If the Finals remain out of reach, the Timberwolves might have to face a truth scarier than a trade: Ant’s future may already be elsewhere.

The supposed future face of the league, Anthony Edwards, has been the heart and soul of the Wolves since his debut. Call it luck, call it sheer force, or call it destiny, but this young gun, only 23, took his team into the Conference Finals. Twice. In the 2025 WCF, he averaged 23.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 5 games. But the biggest question here: Is Ant-Man happy with the Conference Finals? It’s not like he’s in both appearances!

Big Perks and Richard Jefferson issue a major Anthony Edwards warning for Alex Rodriguez

“If Anthony Edwards don’t reach the NBA Finals, he’s going to request a trade from Minnesota,” Kendrick Perkins claimed on the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast. He also responded to a question about Edwards’ WCF performance by saying, “Like, s—.”

Meanwhile, ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star Richard Jefferson chimed in, saying: “Think Anthony Davis. Think De’Aaron Fox. You get to that final year or two of your contract, and you tell your team, ‘Hey, I had to sign my rookie extension. I’m not coming back here. These are the places that you can send me that I will re-sign. If not, I will communicate to these teams that if you bring me in with a year or two left and try to sell me, I am going to leave.’ So that’s where it’s like, you can trade him. He does have value.”

De’Aaron Fox once told Sacramento he’d signed the rookie deal but wouldn’t stay forever—and now he wears Spurs silver. He’s to pocket $37,096,620 in 2025–26, the final chapter of his $163 million pact. But the plot thickens. Fox wants a new four-year deal near $229 million. If the Spurs say yes, it means he’s their future, loud and clear.

Coming back to Anthony Edwards, Jefferson says, the face of Minnesota has enough say in the franchise and over Alex Rodriguez, to bend the wind per his desire. Richard added: “So if Anthony Edwards says, ‘You guys can trade me now, or I’m expressing to you that I will not re-sign—and that’s within his rights to say, hey, I love it here, this is great—in two years, I’m going to change my location. And I’m f—— entitled to.’ So that’s what I’m saying. You’re saying, well, are you going to trade for him? And it’s more like, he can tell you. He can tell you that he’s not.”

Looks like all the cards that A-Rod and Marc Lore think they own aren’t theirs really. Because, well, Ant owns, rules, and molds things his way. And if the upcoming roster doesn’t provide him the support for at least a Finals appearance, then let’s assume he might find the exit gate at the end of the tunnel.

And interestingly enough, that’s not the end of the story. When has it ever been? The new side of this story is Anthony Edwards’ big contract, that’s slicing through the T’Wolves’ pockets like a samurai’s sword.

The $45 million stare down

On The Kevin O’Connor Show, Alex Rodriguez faced the Edwards question head-on. While the choice seemed simple—build or lose—he offered no fluff and no filters. Instead, A-Rod stood firm. Clearly, the Wolves are all-in on Anthony Edwards. Therefore, their mission is to stack the deck around him, piece by piece. After all, losing their crown jewel is a gamble this franchise refuses to take.

He said, “I mean just we’re just looking to make smart decisions, right? And, we have made it to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row. I think it we have a situation where we’ve got a very healthy roster.” The Minnesota Timberwolves need more than just flashy plays to back Edwards. Winning a title takes strategy, not just scoring sprints.

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates a play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But here’s the thing: the Timberwolves are swimming in deep waters. Alongside the Celtics and Suns, they joined the second apron club in 2024–25, paid over $300 million in luxury taxes, and kissed their 2032 first-round pick goodbye. Anthony Edwards’ five-year, $204.45 million deal—potentially ballooning to $260 million—kicks in now. His looming $45 million salary only tightens the noose. Adidas bags aside, trouble brews. “You can get a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I’m just saying, forty-five. Forty-five million is not really at the top of the top. Now you think about it. Bradley Beal is making fifty-two,” Jefferson taunted.

The throne may sparkle, but Anthony Edwards won’t sit still for long. The pressure’s mounting, the dollars are stacking, and the Finals window feels tighter than ever. Minnesota can either build a kingdom he wants to rule or watch him walk with his crown. Because when Ant-Man moves, entire franchises feel the quake.