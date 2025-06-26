Alex Rodriguez & Marc Lore Reveal Anthony Edwards’ Future as Timberwolves’ Offseason Strategy Unfolds

The Minnesota Timberwolves of going into a new era. No, not as a team. That has its center well established in Anthony Edwards. But former MLB great Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have officially taken over the ownership. Now, it’s their chessboard that at every move, hopes to take the Timberwolves closer to its championship hopes. But how do they see the team right now?

It was only right to start with Ant. Rodriguez, in particular, has forged a great relationship with the Wolves’ ace. They have shared some banter and thrilling moments on the court. And as far as the new ownership is concerned, they see a bright future surrounding Edwards.

Both Lore and A-Rod appeared on a podcast to forward their intentions as owners of the Timberwolves. And best believe, they see Anthony Edwards as their long-term linchpin.

“We’re thinking about um how to build long-term franchise value and win championships, right? And I think we all agree that Ann is an incredibly special player. Um, and he’s could argue not even into his prime yet. And so we’ve got uh we’ve got some time but a but it is not a long time you know if we’re really going to to step up and go all the way,” Lore shared on the Dan Moore NBA podcast.

It really isn’t a surprise. Anthony Edwards is a magnetic personality who has managed to get Minnesota to rally behind him. With a promised ‘hard-working’ offseason, the 23-year-old is a sensation in the city and a pillar for the franchise. But there are still key decisions to be made. How does this ownership group feel about the strength of their current roster?

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are confident in the core

Aside from Anthony Edwards, another exit in the WCF final sparked doubt. The tandem with Julius Randle worked, but there was still refinement to do. So are the new owners planning to add another major personality in the locker room? Quite the opposite. They want to stick to loyalty and as their core is constructed, both Lore and Alex Rodriguez are very confident.

So, just as promising as they see Anthony Edwards to be, that’s also their vision for the team.

“We feel like we’ve been there for the last four years as Alex said and uh we’re going to continue to invest in the team and we think right now we’ve got a great squad. We’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of financial flexibility, a lot of young talent. We got couple good draft picks coming up. So, we’re in a really good spot and we want to look for ways to get incrementally better without making any any crazy moves,” Lore said.

But there’s still questions raised from these comments. So far, Naz Reid is eligible to sign an extension, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a free agent, and the Wolves are only $12 million below the second apron threshold. So do they try and free up space to keep their squad depth intact, or do they believe the draft could provide them with some affordable pieces?

One thing that is definitive is the space to work. The Wolves can attempt to trade Rudy Gobert’s massive contract to make space for extensions for both Randle and Reid. Or, if both players agree, use their player option to squeeze out another year before making a decision. It’s going to take some planning and communication.

But the new owners have a lot of work to do.