Alex Rodriguez’s Daughter Natasha Pens Rare Message After Timberwovles Dispute Ends

“I’m incredibly honored and energized to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” said Alex Rodriguez in a statement as a four-year-long process, including a year-long battle, finally bore fruit. Minnesota Timberwolves fans might remember how, despite the baseball legend and businessman Marc Lore’s efforts to buy the team in three installments, the then-team owner, Glen Taylor, called off the sale. However, Rodriguez and Lore did not budge and used arbitration to get the NBA Franchise. Now, after a 15-month wait, the NBA’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves, WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx, and G League’s Iowa Wolves to the duo. While we don’t know how the team players would be feeling, we do know that one person is happy for Rodriguez: His daughter.

Earlier today, Natasha Rodriguez took to her official Instagram account to share a story with her 43,600+ followers. She highlighted the official post by the Minnesota Timberwolves that confirmed the sale to Rodriguez and Lore, and the duo’s joint statement that read “Stronger together. Ready to Win”. Natasha acknowledged this and wrote, “I’m so proud of my dad!!!!! My inspiration and proof that you can accomplish ANYTHING with a strong mindset and lots & lots & lotsss of hard work!!! History is happeninggg!!! (couple emojis) Let’s gooo @timberwolves @minnesotalynx__”. Below that main passage, Natasha also added “love you mucho @arod__”.

This is a developing story.