Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5B Timberwolves Win Changes All but One Thing for Glen Taylor

After a four-year dance longer than a James Harden stepback, it’s finally official: Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are the new kings of the Minnesota hardwood. The $1.5 billion takeover of the Timberwolves (and Lynx) was unanimously approved by the NBA Board of Governors, and just like that, Glen Taylor’s 30-year run as team owner fades into the history books—but not without one final assist.

Let’s be clear: This wasn’t your average handoff. This was a full-blown ownership soap opera complete with arbitration rulings, missed deadlines, accusations of seller’s remorse, and a Zoom call that started it all. A-Rod might not have hit 700 homers in MLB, but he just pulled off a franchise acquisition that might be more historic than any bomb he launched over a Yankee Stadium fence.

Back in 2021, after losing the Mets bidding war to Steve Cohen, Alex Rodriguez and Lore pivoted from baseball to basketball faster than a point guard defending a fast break. They struck a phased deal with Glen Taylor to buy the Wolves and Lynx, allowing Taylor to play “mentor” while slowly handing off power.

But as with all great sports dramas, the deal nearly fell apart. Taylor accused the duo of missing a key payment deadline. Lore and A-Rod said, “Hold up, the paperwork was in six days early—blame the league’s slow-mo approval process!” The result? A legal timeout, followed by arbitration, and a 2-1 verdict in favor of Alex Rodriguez and Lore. Glen Taylor chose not to appeal, and the path was clear.

Now, Lore becomes the Timberwolves governor, A-Rod the alternate governor. For the Lynx, they flip roles, because symmetry is fun like that.

Despite the tension and the billion-dollar tug-of-war, Glen Taylor took it all with the grace of a veteran who’s seen it all—from Kevin Garnett’s MVP era to the Joe Smith contract disaster (remember that?). At a recent Lynx game, sitting courtside next to his wife Becky, Taylor was asked when the NBA would make it official.

“In a couple of weeks. I’m OK with it. I’m ready,” he said, and then added with a smile: “We’ll still have our tickets for the Timberwolves and the Lynx.”

Yep, the man just sold the team for $1.5 billion, but he’s making sure he still gets front row seats. That’s like trading your franchise player but keeping his jersey framed in your living room.

The Legacy and the Lasagna

Taylor, now 84, didn’t just build a sports empire—he preserved one. In 1994, he swooped in to buy the Timberwolves for $88 million to stop the franchise from bolting to New Orleans. Since then? Four WNBA titles with the Lynx, a lot of missed lottery picks, and one final playoff push behind Anthony Edwards that made fans believe again.

His farewell letter, published in the Star Tribune (which he also owns, because of course he does), read like a proud father letting his kids fly the nest: “Though we are stepping away as owners, our love for this organization and this community remains as strong as ever… It has been the honor of our lives.”

And yes, Maya Moore really did do dishes with Becky Taylor after dinner. That’s culture.

So what now? Alex Rodriguez, who made over $450 million in MLB salaries and dodged the Hall of Fame harder than a Tim Duncan crossover (yep, those exist), is now at the helm of an NBA team. And he’s not hiding the ambition. “I’m incredibly honored and energized… I know what it takes to be a champion, and I’m ready to bring that same commitment and drive to create a winning culture in Minnesota.”

Alright A-Rod, just make sure it’s not the kind of “winning culture” that gets you suspended for PEDs this time.

USA Today via Reuters May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former MLB player and Minnesota Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez before game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Still, it’s hard not to admire the hustle. The man went from hitting bombs to building real estate empires to landing courtside in the business of Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are now valued at around $3.3 billion. Not bad for a team still rocking a .416 all-time winning percentage—worst in the league, by the way. But hey, what’s a few losing seasons when you’re sitting on a triple-billion-dollar asset?

Lore and Alex Rodriguez are already planning a press conference during Summer League in Vegas, where dreams go to die (just ask Sacramento). They’ve said they want to keep the team in Minnesota. But remember—when billionaires say “we love this city,” that’s just slightly above “we’re exploring all options.”

NBA has been seeing a lot of changes these days. First, the sale of the Lakers and now this. The one thing that won’t change? Glen Taylor is in the front row. Because if there’s one thing Taylor taught us about owning a franchise, it’s this: Never underestimate the value of tickets in a negotiation.