Dennis “DJ” Rodman Jr. may carry one of the most iconic surnames in basketball history, but he’s carving out his legacy. A key contributor to the Charlotte Hornets’ impressive 2025 NBA Summer League championship run, DJ proved he’s far more than just “Dennis Rodman’s son.” The versatile forward turned heads with his dependable three-point shooting, gritty perimeter defense, and nonstop energy on both ends of the floor. Let’s know about the family details of the new Rodman star.

All About DJ Rodman: Family Details of the Hornets’ Summer League Star

DJ Rodman determined on writing his own chapter in the Rodman legacy, one built on consistency, humility, and quiet leadership. But there’s no escaping the fact that the Rodman name carries history. And yes, DJ Rodman is that Rodman’s son.

Is DJ Rodman related to Dennis Rodman?

Yes, DJ Rodman is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman and his third wife, Michelle Moyer. Born on April 25, 2001, DJ is the first child of the couple, followed by his younger sister, Trinity Rodman, born on May 20, 2002. As the son of one of the most iconic, and controversial NBA figures of all time, DJ has lived under a magnifying glass. But in 2025, he’s proving that his game is what deserves attention.

DJ Rodman made headlines recently as part of the Charlotte Hornets’ undefeated run in the 2025 NBA Summer League. In the Finals, he put up a solid 11 points (including 4-5 FG) and played a key role off the bench. Helping Charlotte clinch its first-ever Summer League title in an 83–78 victory over the Sacramento Kings. With a performance that included clutch three-pointers and tenacious defense, Rodman showed glimpses of the grit and hustle that defined his father’s Hall of Fame career.

DJ Rodman’s Family Background

DJ Rodman comes from a family that’s no stranger to athletic excellence—or to the spotlight. His father, Dennis Rodman, is a five-time NBA champion and one of the greatest rebounders in basketball history. Known for his eccentric off-court persona as much as his on-court dominance, Dennis carved out a legacy with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls that still resonates in NBA circles today.

DJ’s mother, Michelle Moyer, played an instrumental role in raising both DJ and Trinity in Orange County, California, following her separation from Dennis. The couple officially divorced in 2012, but had been separated since DJ and Trinity were young. It was Michelle who handled the daily grind of parenting, and she’s often been credited by both DJ and Trinity for shaping their values, discipline, and competitive drive.

via Imago Credit- DJ Rodman’s Instagram

In addition to Trinity, DJ has two half-sisters. Alexis Rodman is Dennis Rodman’s daughter from his first marriage to Annie Bakes. On his mother’s side, DJ also has a half-sister named Teyana, who grew up alongside him and Trinity. Teyana is now a mother of two, Kya, born in 2017, and Koa, born in 2018, making DJ an uncle.

Relationship with Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman’s presence in DJ’s life has been complicated—and often, distant. DJ has spoken candidly about his relationship with his father, characterizing Dennis as “an absent father” in a 2023 interview with The Spokesman-Review. Trinity echoed this in a 2021 Instagram post where she wrote that she would “go months if not years without his presence or communication.”

In a 2024 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Trinity described attempting to live with her father: “We tried to live with him but he’s having parties 24×7…He loves the spotlight. I lost hope in ever getting him back… He’s not a dad—maybe by blood but nothing else.” Despite the distance, DJ acknowledges the influence of his father’s legacy.

He continues to play basketball and even paints his nails—just like Dennis once did. But for DJ, the motivation is personal. “The name’s… not who I wish to be but who I want to become, as my own person,” he told The Spokesman-Review. On Father’s Day in 2020, DJ didn’t honor his dad. “Happy Father’s Day to the one who help me grow up to the person I am today and played both father and mother figures for my whole life❤️,” he posted a tribute to his mom.

Sibling and Family Dynamics

If there’s one person who’s always had DJ Rodman’s back, it’s his sister Trinity. The two have an incredibly close relationship, forged from growing up side by side and leaning on each other through the instability that came from having a famous but largely absent father. “We’ve done everything together since we were born,” Trinity told PAC-12 Unlocked in 2020. “She’s obviously my sister but she’s also my lifelong best friend,” DJ added in the same interview.

via Imago A picture of DJ Rodman and Trinity Rodman

Trinity and DJ even went to the same elementary school, with their mother requesting they be taught by the same teachers. Later, they both got accepted into Washington State University. DJ played four seasons of college ball there, while Trinity enrolled but left early when the soccer season was canceled due to COVID-19. They spent much of 2020 quarantining together at home, hanging out every day.

On Trinity’s 21st birthday in 2023, DJ posted: “5.20.2002 | Trinity Rodman was born, or should I say my best friend, hero, and sassy sister❤️ I love you forever.” Trinity returned the love on DJ’s birthday: “Happy birthday to my main man, my other half, my rock, my bro bro, my best friend… I will forever be happy knowing u r by my side. Ur a hero to me always and forever.❤️❤️.”

The emotional bond between the siblings is real—and it’s mutual. In March 2024, Trinity said watching DJ play basketball is “an emotional roller coaster for me, but I feel like I’m definitely his biggest hype woman.” She recently reshared a Summer League highlight of DJ on Instagram, proudly captioning it with five heart-eyed emojis.

Athletic Lineage and Achievements

Athletic greatness runs in the Rodman bloodline. Dennis Rodman, of course, is a five-time NBA champion, a Hall of Famer, and arguably the greatest rebounder the league has ever seen. His daughter Trinity Rodman is one of the brightest young stars in U.S. soccer. She plays professionally for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL, was a part of the U.S. Women’s National Team in the FIFA World Cup, and won an NWSL title in 2021.

DJ Rodman has taken a quieter route but is quickly gaining attention. He started his college career at Washington State University, where he averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in his best season (2022–23). He transferred to the University of Southern California for his final year in 2023 and played alongside Bronny James. Despite going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, DJ kept grinding. He signed with the Capital City Go-Go of the G League before joining the Maine Celtics, where he put up a near double-double (19 points, 9 rebounds) in a breakout performance earlier this year.

And now, with the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League team, DJ Rodman has added a championship to his resume. His contributions, including 11 points in the Finals, were crucial in helping Charlotte go undefeated through the tournament. DJ may share a name with one of the NBA’s most colorful figures, but he’s proving that he’s not a copy.

He’s a competitor, a teammate, and a loyal brother. Whether it’s grinding in the G League, making smart plays in Summer League action, or inspiring his sister from the court, building something real. And as long as he’s got the support of Trinity and Michelle, the Rodman name will keep showing up on highlight reels—but this time, on DJ’s terms.