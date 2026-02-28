All Hell Breaks Loose as Nikola Jokic Unleashes Stunning Fury Sparking Brawl in Nuggets-Thunder

Another day, another UFC matchup… NBA match day, I mean. This season, on-court brawls are as common as players leaving the game due to injuries. Well, the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets showdown at Paycom Center on Friday turned out to be no different. This time, Nikola Jokic, Lu Dort, and Jaylin Williams are the main characters.

With 8:03 minutes left in Q4, OKC was leading by 2 points. Christian Braun had the ball, and Jokic followed behind with light jogs. Meanwhile, Thunder forward Lu Dort, who was standing in the Serbian’s path, nudged him. This threw Jokic to the floor. But what happened next came as a shock because the usually calm and composed Joker lost his cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly frustrated, Nikola Jokic charged at Lu Dort. Meanwhile, Braun entered the scene, attempting at separating the two players. By then, OKC’s Jaylin Williams also came in, but he caught hold of Jokic’s jersey, and the 31-year-old seemingly grabbed William’s head. Cameras also caught the Denver Nuggets’ big man saying something to Williams, anger visible on his face. Meanwhile, players, referees, and coaching staff intervened to resolve the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the incident, the game officials issued a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected Lu Dort. Meanwhile, they handed Jokic and Williams technical fouls. Now, the league has yet to announce further punishment for the players involved in Friday’s brawl. The league could fine the players a whopping $35,000, as it did in the altercation between Mouhamed Gueye and Naz Reid.

Meanwhile, the officials gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander an early technical after he complained about Jokic’s high contact that went uncalled. Later, they assessed a technical to the Denver bench in the third quarter, as players continued trash-talking and shoving throughout the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

And amidst the chaos, Nikola Jokic posted his 18th triple-double of the 2025-26 season. After returning from the knee injury, the 3-time MVP has been nothing but consistent. He’s an obvious anchor for the Denver Nuggets. And therefore, when he fell on the floor, fans took to social media to call out Lu Dort’s repeated fouls that sometimes go unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another triple-double night for Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets fell short of winning against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Going into OT, they ended the night with a 121-127 scoreline. However, Jokic stole everyone’s attention with another triple-double heroics. He posted 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists in 44 minutes. He is seemingly one of those players who serves the audience with unparalleled entertainment.

Nikola Jokic’s last five games average 34.4 minutes, 27.6 points (50.9% FG, 61.0% 3PT), 10.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 4.2 blocks. Therefore, the NBA community was seemingly furious with Lu Dort’s foul on the Joker.

ADVERTISEMENT

They filled social media with comments like, “Lu Dort is a certified clown”, “i don’t blame jokic for getting pissed, dort commuted a dirty a– foul”, and “Lu Dort should be suspended for that, what are we even doing?”

Chaos, drama, and pure NBA theater unfolded in OKC. Nikola Jokic hit the floor, Lu Dort lit the fuse, and Jaylin Williams got tangled in the mess. Trash talk flew, tempers flared, and officials scrambled. Yet through the mayhem, Jokic delivered, proving why he anchors the Nuggets. The game ended in a loss, but the show? Absolutely unforgettable.