All Hell Breaks Loose at Chase Center After Ugly Fight Overshadows Warriors Win

Another night, another fight in Chase Center. The plot twist is that Draymond Green was not even breathing near it. The brawl was in the upper deck of the stadium while the Warriors hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. Dub Nation was dreaming about welcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo last month. Tonight he’s here as an opponent. But nothing about the most-anticipated matchup after the trade speculation went the way we expected.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors to a 120-113 win over the Bucks with a 31-point stunner tonight. Giannis’ game-high 34 points weren’t enough to win the game.

While Draymond Green was dishing 14 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists, his scrappy fans were throwing fists in the stands. At least the Internet assumes they’re Dray fans as Dub Nation has a reputation for being as fiesty as the Warriors’ enforcer who’s had consecutive ejections lately.

Several fan-taken clips of the brawl from various angles surfaced on social media. Two men were in a tussle and a third guy in a Stephen Curry #30 jersey jumps into the fray. The Curry jersey person is repeatedly punchingone of them. Call it ironic but the announcers yelled, “Warriors’ Draymond Green shoots a two!” that exact moment.

Fans weren’t even watching the game. Almost everyone stood up to get a good view of the brawl.

Security eventually intervened and broke up the fight. Only the person in the Curry jersey was seen leaving with security and the last word. He was telling something at the other two people on his way out which was not audible. Funnily enough, the two guys who were originally fighting were suddenl cool with each other and didn’t mind the third was escorted away.

This was definitely not the cuddly atmosphere the Warriors were shooting for.

The Warriors weren’t keeping it cute tonight

It was Hello Kitty night at Chase Center at a game when offensive heavyweights are on the floor. Maybe they’re going for fluff and cute vibes after the way the recent games have gone. But when the Warriors are playing, we’re were expecting a fight somewhere.

Only recently, Draymond Green ended up ejected against the Utah Jazz. He picked up two consecutivetechs in the first half while contesting a call. That was his ninth tech of the season and 24th career ejection.

He previously got ejected for shoving a Phoenix Suns player during the December 20 game. He also got into an argument with Steve Kerr a few games later and walked out.

He’s not the only guilty one. In the game against the Clippers, Kerr ended up in an argument with the refs that needed two players and an assistant coach to hold him back. Kerr also ended up getting two rapid techs and getting tossed out of the game.

Tonight, at least, everyone kept themselves on the floor. De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford were key contributors in tonight’s win. Meanwhile Draymond guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo. Much like he did last season, he held the Bucks down and his approach brought the Dubs many trips to the free throw line.

The Warriors will want to keep this momentum going when they host the Kings (who are eying Jonathan Kuminga) on Friday. Maybe this time fans won’t steal the show.