All Is Forgotten Between Tyler Kolek and Mikal Bridges After Knicks Star’s SL Display

Tyler Kolek must’ve checked his phone after Tuesday night’s Summer League win, saw Mikal Bridges’ Instagram Story, and smiled like someone who just found out their ex still secretly views their LinkedIn profile. Because after dropping 25 points, four assists, and four steals on the Brooklyn Nets in a 97-93 Knicks win, Kolek finally had his “Welcome to Vegas” moment. And Mikal, watching from afar, couldn’t help but post a friendly jab with serious big bro energy: “Lil demon on the loose (I won’t put u on blast or not texting me back but ggs).”

That’s basketball-speak for “You’re cooking, and I’m fake mad you ghosted me.” And if anyone still thought there was tension between the two after their tangled NCAA and NBA paths, this moment pretty much poured a gallon of cold Gatorade on it.

The Knicks were 0-2 heading into this game, and Tyler Kolek’s Summer League had looked more like a Monday morning than a Friday night out. But Tuesday? Different script. He fired up five triples, controlled the pace like a seasoned vet, and left defenders reaching like they dropped their keys.

By halftime, Tyler Kolek had 23 points, including an early-quarter clinic with threes, pull-ups, a eurostep that sent half of Brooklyn’s defense to the concession stand, and a spicy steal count. All that while committing zero turnovers. Come on now; that’s just pure flex.

He finished with 25-4-4, and Knicks fans suddenly had a new favorite backup point guard they’ll irrationally campaign for all season. Even The Garden’s popcorn guy probably knows Tyler Kolek by name now. Let’s be honest—this wasn’t just “good” Summer League play. This was a “steal your lunch, lead your offense, and drop a meme-worthy statline” type of game. The Knicks shot 44% overall, a modest 26% from deep, but their defense and Kolek’s engine pushed them past Brooklyn.

Of course, it wasn’t a solo act. MarJon Beauchamp also had 25, bullying his way to the line and hitting floaters like he had a cheat code. Ariel Hukporti did his best impression of a rim guardian, while Mohamed Diawara and Nnaji brought that fourth-quarter grit. Still, the spotlight never strayed far from Tyler Kolek, who played like his contract was on the line—and his texts from Mikal were overdue.

On the Other Side of the Court… Brooklyn Tried Their Best. Drew Timme looked like the veteran presence the Nets were hoping for, dropping 24 and snagging 10 boards. Caleb Daniels chipped in 16 and almost walked away with a double-double, while Quincy Olivari threw in 16 from the bench. But when your team shoots 20% from three in Vegas, you don’t get dessert. And the Nets, now 0-3, walked off knowing they were cooked by a guy whose previous two games were more bricklaying than bucket-getting.

The Knicks’ front office is making big moves this summer

While the players were battling it out under the neon Summer League lights, the Knicks front office was making moves of its own. According to Fred Katz, they’re adding Riccardo Fois to Mike Brown’s coaching staff. Fois has NBA experience with the Suns, spent time at Gonzaga, and even helped Team USA win bronze at the 2015 Pan Am Games.

He’s got ties to Mikal Bridges from their Phoenix days, which just might explain the vibes behind that Instagram post. Fois also worked with Domantas Sabonis, Zach Collins, and Ben Mathurin—so yeah, he’s got a knack for developing guys who actually stick around.

Oh, and the Mike Brown regime comes with some staff drama cleanup. Rick Brunson is reportedly stepping back from his role as lead assistant, which, according to Stefan Bondy, is “what’s best for the organization and the players.” A polite way of saying: too many cooks in the kitchen, especially when one of them is Jalen Brunson’s dad with “the most power in the entire organization,” per Sam Amico.

via Imago Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) dribbles the ball against Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Let’s talk money. Mikal Bridges is in the final year of his deal and due for $24.9 million. So why hasn’t he signed an extension? According to Dan Favale of Daily Knicks, it could be about avoiding a midseason trade, particularly if the Knicks make a big swing for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Favale suggests Bridges might sign after August 6 to trigger the six-month trade restriction and make himself untradeable through the February 2026 deadline. “Bridges can guarantee that he’ll remain in New York through all of next season if he accepts the extension on August 6 or anytime thereafter,” Favale wrote. Basically, he’s LeBron James-ing his contract with surgical precision—nothing wrong with securing your future after being blindsided once before.

Beyond the numbers and box scores, this was Tyler Kolek’s “I belong here” night. The kind of performance that silences doubts and earns you texts from Knicks execs and Insta shoutouts from Mikal Bridges. And let’s face it—Mikal calling him a “lil demon on the loose” feels accurate. Tuesday night, Kolek wasn’t just good; he was everywhere—slicing through defenses, launching heat-checks, making smart passes, and swiping pockets like it was Black Friday at Best Buy.

In the ever-volatile world of Summer League, Tyler Kolek rose like a phoenix from the ashes. And judging by the reaction from Bridges and the bounce in the Knicks’ step, that might be the beginning of something bigger.

Because when the jokes stop and the basketball starts doing the talking, that’s when you know a player’s turning heads. And Tyler Kolek just spun a few all the way around.