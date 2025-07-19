All Is Not Lost in Jonathan Kuminga Trade Situation as Warriors Get $67M Escape Route

It wouldn’t be a Golden State Warriors offseason without some fresh Jonathan Kuminga drama, right? Just when it looked like the Dubs might be stuck with a young star who’s more out of sync with Steve Kerr than your Bluetooth on a bad Wi-Fi day, the NBA’s wild financial system seems to have cracked open a door—a $67 million-sized door, to be exact.

Let’s break this down like we’re explaining it to that one uncle who still thinks trades happen “because the coach got mad.”

First off, huge credit to the Phoenix Suns for doing what most teams are scared to even Google—clearing cap space. After unloading Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Suns insider Brett Siegel spilled that Phoenix is very much open for business. They’re trying to offload both Grayson Allen (hefty $70M deal) and Royce O’Neale (modest $42M contract). Why? Flexibility.

Siegel explained it in simple terms: teams would rather swallow O’Neale’s $10 million per year than Allen’s $17.5 million (which is set to balloon to nearly $19M soon). Phoenix wants to create cap space and get creative with trades, especially now that Beal’s monster deal isn’t clogging their books like a bad drain.

But what does this have to do with Jonathan Kuminga? Oh, everything.

See, because the Suns got under the first tax apron, they can now pull off sign-and-trade deals—something they couldn’t even dream of a week ago. And guess who’s a prime candidate for a sign-and-trade? Yep, Jonathan Kuminga.

It’s no secret that Jonathan Kuminga and Steve Kerr have a vibe that’s… let’s say, less buddy-cop movie and more awkward office handshake.

Evan Giddings didn’t hold back on the Locked On Warriors podcast, predicting that Kerr will give Kuminga a shot early next season, only to yank him right back to the bench once the inevitable “roller-coaster” hits. Giddings said, “He’ll lose faith in Kuminga. Kuminga will be back in the doghouse, and we’re right back to square one.” Sound harsh? Well, Giddings doubled down: “As long as Steve Kerr is there, this relationship can’t be fixed.” Yikes.

And it’s not just hot takes—history backs this up. Remember when Jonathan Kuminga sat 22 straight games last season? Even DeMarcus Cousins chimed in back then, saying Kerr “ruined that relationship with the DNPs.” Ouch.

The $150 Million Rejection Heard ‘Round the Bay

If you thought that was bad, Jonathan Kuminga reportedly turned down a five-year, $150 million extension. That’s right—$150 million. Giddings called it the ultimate breakup move: “It means he wants out… Turning down that money to demand $25M isn’t a pay cut – it’s saying, ‘I won’t stay long-term.’”

Basically, Jonathan Kuminga would rather roll the dice on his $7.9M qualifying offer than sign up for more Kerrball. That’s the NBA equivalent of deleting someone’s number after a bad date. Now here’s where it gets spicy. The Suns, with their newfound trade flexibility, could technically swap one of their chunky contracts—like Grayson Allen’s—for Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade. It’s not cut and dry, but it’s doable now that they’re under the apron.

And that $67 million? That’s the combined remaining money on Grayson Allen’s ($53M) and Royce O’Neale’s ($14M) contracts that Phoenix could use as matching salary in deals like this. It’s essentially the Suns’ golden parachute—a way to turn overpaid veterans into promising young players like Kuminga without torching their cap space. That’s the million-dollar—or should we say, $67 million—question. Some say Phoenix should use this moment to snag Jonathan Kuminga before the Warriors either lose him for nothing or deal him to a rival. Others argue patience is key.

via Imago Jan 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Because if the Suns trade for Kuminga now, they’ll trigger a hard cap at the first apron and slam the door on any more moves this season. Risky move for a team that’s not exactly a championship favorite. Maybe the smarter play is waiting till next offseason when Allen and O’Neale’s deals become easier to move.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s situation feels like trying to microwave fish at work—you know it’s going to stink up the place, but you do it anyway.

They know Jonathan Kuminga’s talent is real (remember his playoff burst with 20.8 ppg when Steph was out), but they also know keeping him could poison the vibe if he’s checked out. The Warriors are basically choosing between a potential locker room mess and admitting they fumbled his development.

Either way, this story’s not ending with everyone singing kumbaya. But thanks to Phoenix’s cap escape route, Jonathan Kuminga just might get his fresh start after all. And hey, maybe we’ll finally stop hearing about those endless DNPs. Or maybe not. This is the NBA after all. What do you think is the right move here?