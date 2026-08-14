All Notable Returns Against Former Teams and From Long-Term Injuries: Dates on the 2026-27 NBA Schedule

The 2026–27 NBA regular-season schedule is out, and it’s already telling a story. Sure, there’s the usual opening-night fanfare and marquee national TV slots, but what’s really driving this season is something more specific: star players walking back into former home arenas, old rivalries getting fresh life, and some of the game’s best finally returning from long injury absences.

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From LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo revisiting familiar floors to Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard reaching major milestones in their comebacks, the individual moments are what anchor this calendar. Below is a chronological breakdown of every must-see homecoming and comeback date on the 2026–27 schedule.

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Tyrese Haliburton’s long-awaited Achilles recovery comeback

October 21, 2026: Newlywed (legally married in a July 21 courthouse ceremony, with the larger celebration held August 1), Tyrese Haliburton is scheduled to step back onto the hardwood for the Indiana Pacers on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nearly 14–15 months after sustaining a devastating Achilles tear during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the All-Star guard continues his grueling rehabilitation process after also overcoming a bout of shingles that disrupted his recovery during the 2025-26 season.

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Joined by defensive anchor Ivica Zubac (acquired from the Clippers at the February 2026 trade deadline), Haliburton’s potential presence would help re-establish Indiana as a rising Eastern Conference contender.

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Damian Lillard’s season-opener with the Portland Trail Blazers

October 21, 2026: Damian Lillard is set to make his official regular-season return to the court for the Portland Trail Blazers in a home opener against the Phoenix Suns. After his time with the Bucks and a full season lost to Achilles recovery, coming back to Portland carries real weight, and his opening-night performance will look to reignite the Moda Center crowd in a way only Dame can.

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Kyrie Irving back on the court finally

October 21, 2026: Kyrie Irving is expected to finish his recovery from a torn ACL as he takes the floor on the road against the Houston Rockets with a revamped Dallas Mavericks lineup.

With Anthony Davis traded away earlier and Klay Thompson’s status uncertain amid ongoing trade speculation, Irving is projected as the vital backcourt veteran alongside Cooper Flagg. Irving’s physical durability and isolation scoring will be put to the test immediately against the young in-state rivals in Houston.

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Trae Young’s dual encounter with Hawks

November 4 and 6, 2026: After he hosts his former team in the capital on November 4, Trae Young travels back to State Farm Arena for the first time as a member of the Washington Wizards to square off against the Atlanta Hawks two days later. Serving as an official NBA Cup group play fixture, the emotional homecoming pairs Young’s playmaking leadership alongside No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa as they test Atlanta’s brand new core.

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New York Knicks host San Antonio Spurs in 2026 Finals rematch

December 25, 2026: The New York Knicks welcome Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to Madison Square Garden for a Christmas Day rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals. After New York’s historic championship run, their first title since 1973, sealed in five games, the holiday matchup brings one of the most intense cross-conference rivalries in recent memory right back to where it belongs.

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LeBron James and son create a holiday Hollywood homecoming

December 25, 2026: LeBron James travels to Crypto.com Arena as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers to take on his former franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. His son, Bronny, will play host to his dad in this Christmas clash.

After eight seasons in Southern California that included the 2020 championship title, James’ high-profile Christmas Day matchup opposite the Lakers stands as one of the most-watched national broadcasts of the regular season.

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Jaylen Brown’s reunion with Jayson Tatum at TD Garden

January 21, 2027: 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown steps onto the floor at TD Garden for the first time in 76ers threads. Following a bitter building and an offseason blockbuster trade that sent Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George, Brown matches up against longtime teammate Jayson Tatum in an Eastern Conference battle in the new year. Before that, the Sixers will host the Celtics in Philly on November 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s emotional Milwaukee reunion

January 28, 2027: We’ll have to keep the tissues ready for this one. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his way back to Fiserv Forum as a member of the Miami Heat to face the Milwaukee Bucks. After spending 13 iconic seasons in Cream City and delivering the 2021 NBA championship, Antetokounmpo’s reunion with the Bucks faithful promises an emotional tribute to his Milwaukee legacy.

Ja Morant’s redemptive showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies

February 6, 2027: Ja Morant’s new chapter in Portland is being billed as a redemption arc following his turbulent tenure with the Grizzlies. So his first game back at FedExForum in a Blazers uniform against the Memphis Grizzlies is poised to be an emotionally charged thriller. The explosive All-Star guard leads Portland’s backcourt into a hostile road environment, facing off against his former franchise and rookie star Cameron Boozer (selected third overall by Memphis in the 2026 NBA Draft).

LaMelo Ball’s Charlotte reunion with the Hornets

February 15, 2027: LaMelo Ball visits Spectrum Center for the first time as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves to play against his former team, the Charlotte Hornets. Paired alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota’s high-octane backcourt, Ball’s mid-February matchup in Charlotte presents a premier test against Brandon Miller and the rising Hornets.