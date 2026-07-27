All Signs Point to Stephen Curry Opting Out of Contract to Push Warriors’ Front Office to Make Changes

Once the Golden State Warriors missed out on LeBron James, news of problems within the franchise emerged. Reports revealed that owner Joe Lacob was looking at the post-Stephen Curry era. In fact, Curry reportedly felt tired of star chasing and has accepted the reality. But it seems the championship window is not over yet.

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“That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens,” Curry said Saturday about the Warriors failing in their pursuit of LeBron, to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”

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Just this off-season, apart from LeBron, the Warriors were interested in Giannis, Jaylen Brown, and Anthony Davis. But failed to capitalize on any move. The only additions so far have been rookies Yaxel Lendeborg and Lajae Jones. But Stephen Curry still holds the leverage.

“Curry, 38, is entering his 18th season but isn’t exactly shifting priorities,” stated Thompson. “The objective at this stage of his career isn’t difficult to decipher — even as he remains careful about how he articulates it. He wants to win. He wants the best team the Warriors can assemble around him. He wants a chance, a real chance, for a deep playoff run. The longer it takes for him to sign a contract extension, the more you can bet Curry’s using potential free agency as a tool to keep the Warriors pushing toward that end.”

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Stephen Curry is already under contract through the 2026-27 season after signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension in 2024. When that deal expires, he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Warriors’ superstar becomes eligible for another extension and chooses not to sign it immediately, he creates uncertainty for the Warriors.

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Rather than giving the franchise an early commitment, he allows the possibility of free agency to remain alive. Even if everyone expects him to retire as a Warrior, the front office cannot completely ignore the risk of losing the greatest player in franchise history.

Reports suggest the longer Curry waits to sign another extension, the more likely he’s using his future free agency as quiet pressure on the organization.

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Stephen Curry will become eligible to sign a new extension with the Warriors on Aug. 29 and reportedly will earn $136.7 million over two years on his next contract.

Waiting out means it’s less about testing the open market and more about ensuring Golden State continues to act like a championship contender rather than a franchise preparing for life after its dynasty.

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Are the Warriors ready to move on from Stephen Curry?

“What Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors fans mad, is build the next team after Steph Curry,” Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard said on The TK Show. “I don’t know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in: ‘This organization is going to show what it can do with Steph Curry, and then after Steph Curry.’”

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Instead of still looking for major additions, the Warriors are looking to run it back. The first step is to re-sign Green to a deal worth nearly $28 million. In fact, the Warriors are reportedly in extension talks with Brandin Podziemski this summer, with a deal in the $24 million per year range.

So, not extending right away could be Stephen Curry’s message to the Warriors to add the necessary pieces. They have missed the playoffs twice in the last three years, and the 38-year-old wants to compete at the highest level.