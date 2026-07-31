Stephen Curry Asked To Plan His “Exit Strategy” After Warriors’ Underwhelming Off Season As Trade Rumors Grow

It’s no secret that Golden State is the only team this offseason to add zero players via trade or free agent signing. Throughout the summer, the Warriors famously missed out on key targets, including LeBron James. Since then, reports have emerged that Stephen Curry might not immediately extend his contract, and a former champion has been vocal in urging a move away from Dub Nation.

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“Steph needs to be planning his exit strategy from the Golden State Warriors,” said Kendrick Perkins on ‘NBA Today’. “Think about it, over the last four years, the Warriors have been in the play-in tournament. And this year, the way that the West is stacked up, they’re gonna be a play-in tournament team again. You can’t waste any more time hoping and banking that Mike Dunleavy is gonna get it right or is gonna make the moves that are needed to make sure that you can compete for a title, especially in a tough Western Conference.

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“I want Steph Curry to retire in a Warriors uniform. But I also want to watch him play meaningful basketball. I want Steph Curry playing when it matters the most. And with this roster and what they have, he’s not going to be there any time soon.”

Coming off a 37-45 season that ended in the Play-In Tournament, expectations were that the Warriors would make big moves. But they failed to persuade LeBron James to join the 76ers.

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Shockingly declined Boston’s asking price for Jaylen Brown, which included four unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and young rotation pieces. In fact, they never seriously considered trading for Anthony Davis.

The reality is not lost on Stephen Curry. The 4x NBA champion even commented on missing Bron to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II, “That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens. There’s a lot of moving parts.”

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Then reports emerged that the Warriors owner is already looking at the time post-Curry era.

“What Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors fans mad, is build the next team after Steph Curry,” Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard said on The TK Show. “I don’t know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in: ‘This organization is going to show what it can do with Steph Curry, and then after Steph Curry.’”

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Thus Stephen Curry, who is eligible to sign a new two-year $136.7 million extension on August 29, can delay it to put more pressure on the Warriors to build a contending team. But the moves so far have been running back the same team from last season.

Draymond Green, after initially declining his $27.7 million player option to help in cap space to pursue James, re-signed on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, which is the same value. The Warriors are expected to hold contract extension talks with Brandin Podziemski, who could likely earn a contract in the $24 million per year range.

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Even Kendrick Perkins sees this team not contending in the West any time soon. That’s why the former Celtics legend urged Stephen Curry to end his association with the Golden State Warriors.