“All the Haters, Keep Hating”: Draymond Green Calls Out Bronny James Critics After Impactful Playoff Performance

Bronny James is taking the spotlight, as everyone is noticing his rise. This time last year, experts were ripping the then-rookie for his performance. Averaging 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in his debut season didn’t sit right with many. However, the tables have turned, and LeBron James’ firstborn is taking more responsibility, especially in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves’ absence from the Lakers’ frontline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Therefore, such a moment deserves a major shoutout. And guess who took it on himself to do it? Draymond Green. “Shout out to Bronny,” he said on The Draymond Green Show. “So much criticism for him throughout his career. He’s been the 13th or 15th man all year, and he’s playing great playoff minutes. He’s playing great playoff basketball. Gotta give him a lot of credit. How dope is it to see a man and his son playing in a playoff series in the NBA? That’s so fire! All the haters, keep hating. I love to see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Golden State Warriors veteran has been one of the few voices who have usually supported James Jr. In 2024, when the 21-year-old decided to leave USC for the NBA Draft, Green appreciated the move. “Yes, I think Bronny will be a successful player in the NBA,” he said. “I also think it’s a smart move for him to go in this NBA draft because this draft is basura.” According to Green, the 2024 Draft wasn’t enticing. Therefore, Bronny’s decision would’ve given him an advantage to move up even higher.

Imago Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gives the ball to guard Bronny James (9) during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Well, as we know, that didn’t happen. Bronny ended up as the 55th pick, thus attracting all the negative attention. His debut season was disastrous to say the least. But when you look at it, the rising star was somewhat playing cautiously. He had freshly recovered from a cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023. And now it truly feels like the 21-year-old is regaining his rhythm and strength on the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Bronny James has been simply commendable in the playoffs so far. In an average of 8 minutes, he averaged 2.5 points, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 rebounds in 4 games in the 2026 playoffs. Meanwhile, he went 4-for-8 from the field (50%), including 2-for-5 from three (40%), with no free throw attempts, averaging 1.0 made field goal on 2.0 attempts and 0.5 made threes on 1.25 attempts per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most importantly, JJ Redick also played an important role in shaping James Jr.’s gameplay. He recently revealed his approach to coaching the sophomore since his debut.

JJ Redick’s stern decision for Bronny James

JJ Redick offered a candid glimpse into his deliberate, steady approach to mentoring Bronny James. The Los Angeles Lakers head coach spoke to reporters on a conference call and shared his perspective on guiding James Jr. through the process. “When we drafted Bronny, Bron and I had one conversation very early on that I was going to coach Bronny. I was not going to coach LeBron’s son. And differentiating that… that’s what he wanted,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Especially with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined, he stepped into the opportunity this playoff series. Bronny James appeared in 42 NBA games and logged 8.9 minutes per night. His development extended beyond that, as he suited up for 14 G League games, where he elevated his play with 15.6 points and 3.7 assists per game, sharpening his overall impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure reveals truth, and Bronny has answered with control for the LA Lakers. Despite early struggles, he stayed steady and took what the game offered. Moreover, his patience and discipline stand out more than numbers ever could. While others chase visibility, he adapts and delivers when needed. Therefore, that quiet readiness gives him a real edge as his journey unfolds.